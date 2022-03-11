OnLogic Launches Portfolio of Red Hat Certified Industrial PCs

By Chad Cox Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Provided by OnLogic OnLogic announces the recent Red Hat certification of three industrial PCs for use at the edge of the hybrid cloud.

OnLogic certified three industrial PCs in a variety of form factors for customer production use with Red Hat Enterprise Linux. The portfolio includes OnLogic's popular Helix 500 system, the P2102 Rugged Panel PC, and the soon to be released, ultra-compact CL250 industrial gateway.

OnLogic's Red Hat certified systems offer consistent operation in challenging environments where traditional computers or servers fail. Painless deployment and long operation life out on the edge is made possible by fanless cooling, solid state components, and flexible power input options. Red Hat certification also reassures users that OnLogic's systems are fully compatible with Red Hat Enterprise Linux straight out of the box.

The compatibility of OnLogic’s industrial PCs and Red Hat’s Enterprise Linux provides a steady and adaptable foundation needed to run workloads from datacenters out to the edge.

Additional OnLogic industrial and rugged PCs are planned to undergo Red Hat certification in the coming year.

