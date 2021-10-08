Kontron's KBox A-150-WKL for Data-Intensive IoT Edge Applications

News

Kontron is expanding its KBox A-series with the KBox A-150-WKL Box PC. With 8th Gen Intel Core U or Intel Celeron processors, the KBox A-150-WKL is designed to deliver high computing performance with low power consumption.

The compact Box PC offers a range of interfaces as well as expansion options, predestining it for use in fieldbus environments and process control as well as for industrial firewalls and other embedded applications. The KBox A-150-WKL can be integrated into a range of industrial environments by means of a DIN rail mounting option.

The KBox A-150-WKL is the latest member of the KBox family and has been specially designed for IoT gateway applications in industrial environments. The built-in 3.5" SBC combines SoC processor technology, a compact design, and connectivity.

With the integrated Intel Core i3-8145UE/i5-8365UE/i7-8665UE or Celeron 4305UE processors with up to four processing cores and 4.4 GHz (burst) each, the new Box PC supports OEM manufacturers and system integrators in realizing the full potential of their IoT infrastructures. Thanks to the compact design of 50 x 180 x 134 mm and the flexible DIN rail mounting option, the KBox A-150-WKL can also be used in small installation spaces. The fanless, robust design with rotatable heat sink offers an extended service life as well as high availability in harsh industrial environments at temperatures between 0 °C and 50 °C.