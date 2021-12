Embedded Executive: Yasser Khan, CEO/Co-Founder, MicroAI

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

AI should be performed at the Edge whenever possible, according to Yasser Khan, CEO and Co-Founder of MicroAI. But there seems to be just as many reasons to do it in the Cloud. This is where the back-and-forth began in this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.

