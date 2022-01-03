Avalue Announces SLP-WHG: High Performance Slot PC Solution with EtherCAT

Image Courtesy of Avalue Technology Inc. Fanless with Rich IO, Designed for Industry 4.0

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, December 7th 2021 - Avalue Technology Inc. (TAIEX: 3479-TW), a global industrial PC solution provider has launched its SLP-WHG: a new high performance Slot PC solution with EtherCAT. Manufacturers are constantly seeking improvements to production efficiency, and a new way to transform their business is through Industry 4.0. Intelligent factory solutions such as the SLP-WHG can connect and extract data even from legacy systems or non-digitized environments, refining the data for intelligent management and data-driven digital transformation. The SLP-WHG is designed to meet high performance industrial automation applications with short cycle time, synchronized read speeds and data security.

Powerful Processing with Rich I/O Expansion

The SLP-WHG features a highly capable Intel® 8th Generation Core Processor in a fanless chassis. Capacious DDR4 memory capacities up to 32GB total provides fast memory caching opportunities or plenty of overhead for even the largest runtime applications. M.2 expansion opportunities are available for Wi-Fi, SSD storage and GNSS, plus PCI-Express 4x and 1x slots for add-in cards such as motion controller, digital or analog IO and video capture. Rich IO includes three Gigabit Ethernet, four COM ports, four USB 3 ports (3x Type-A, 1x Type-C), three HDMI display output and one 2.5-inch SATA drive bay.

Expressly Designed for Industrial Environments

The SLP-WHG is ideally designed to withstand harsh environments and supports wide DC voltage input between 12 to 24V, and wide operating temperatures from -20ºC to 50ºC. Avalue provides VESA mounting options in the chassis so the SLP-WHG can be fixed to a wall, device or unit. Furthermore, the Avalue SLP-WHG is CE/FCC Class A certified.

High Performance EtherCAT, Flexible Modules, Fast & Efficient Deployment

Avalue's new generation of EtherCAT solutions, including the SLP-WHG, integrates hardware and software elements to enable fast, high performance industrial automation applications with many ready-to-use features, speeding development and expansion of Industry 4.0 smart factories. Avalue EtherCAT enhances throughput by up to 30% compared to equivalent devices without EtherCAT. It offers time-deterministic synchronous control for a wide variety of automation usage; it supports 3rd party EtherCAT assistive-module support, giving operators freedom to choose different motors and I/O based on cost/performance needs, thereby building a more efficient operating environment with lower TCO. Deployment of each new system is fast and efficient thanks to Avalue's easy to use utilities.

SLP-WHG Main Features:

* Onboard 8th Gen Intel Core SoC i7/i5/i3 & Celeron BGA Processor

* 2 x 260-pin DDR4 2133 MHz SO-DIMM Socket, up to 32GB Max (Non-ECC Only)

* Rich I/O, 3-USB3.1, 3-HDMI, 4-COM, 4-LAN

* 1 x Key A M.2 2230 (supports Wi-Fi, 1 x PCIe*1 and USB2.0 signal)

* Fanless operation temperature from -20°C ~ 50°C (WT)

* CE/FCC Class A

* Wide range DC power input from +12~24V

* Up to 128-axis motion control & 11200 I/O point control

* EtherCAT cycle times up to 125μs

* Wide range of compatible EtherCAT slaves

Further Information:

For more information about Avalue SLP-WHG and EtherCAT at:

https://www.avalue.com.tw/products/Computing-System/Expandable-System/Expandable-System/SLP-WHG-EtherCAT_3147

Visit www.avalue.com.tw for more information on Avalue products or contact [email protected] to talk to the sales team.

About Avalue Technology

Avalue Technology (TAIEX: 3479-TW) is a professional industrial computer manufacturing company, who is dedicated to developing the x86 and RISC architecture products, including embedded computers, single board computers (SBC), Systems-on-Modules/ ETX (SoM/ ETX), industrial motherboards, all-purpose panel PCs, barebone products, mobile solutions, Industry 4.0 solutions, retail solutions and various IOT-ready products. Having expanded, Avalue offers its expertise on PCB/ Assembly/ BIOS version control and all types of after-sales services. An ISO 9001:2008, ISO 13485:2003, ISO 14001:2004 and ISO 45001:2018 certified company; Avalue offers assurance to customers in every aspect of business. With headquarters located in Taiwan, Avalue has global subsidiaries, including offices in Shanghai, New Jersey, California and Tokyo. In addition, Avalue Technology operates an extensive distribution network to accommodate and serve customers all around the world. For more information, please visit: www.avalue.com.tw