Advantech Releases the EI-52 for the Edge

By Chad Cox Embedded Computing Design

News

Photo Courtesy of the Company

Advantech released the El-52 system that is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i5/i3/Celeron processor and is capable of plug-and-play.

The EI-52 is designed for edge-to-cloud transmissions as well as AI and 5G solutions.

It includes a hardware and software integrated package with EdgeX Foundry IoT plug-and-play open software framework and Advantech's WISE-DeviceOn IoT edge intelligence software.

The EI-52 supports AIW 5G modules, Wi-Fi kits, VEGA AI acceleration modules, and the FaceView facial recognition I.App.

Advantech’s EI-52 helps speed up AIoT smart application deployment, data acquisition application development, and remote device management.

According to Advantech, the key features of the El-52 are:

● 11th Gen Intel Core i5/i3/Celeron processor, 8/16 GB DDR4 Memory, and 64 GB SATA Slim SSD built-in

● Pre-installed EdgeX with data acquisition API and support for 20+ heterogeneous devices

● Pre-installed WISE-DeviceOn for device management and remote control

● Compact 156 x 112 x 60 mm (6.14 x 4.4 x 2.36 in) plug-and-play form factor

● 4K HDMI and DP 1.4a Dual Display

● Compatible with the VEGA-330 AI acceleration module

● Compatible with the AIW-355 5G module and FaceView facial recognition I.App (no CE RED.)

● Compatible with the EWM-W189H02E Wi-Fi module with 802.11ac/a/b/g/n and Bluetooth 5.0 support (CE RED/FCC ready in Q3, 2021)

For more information, please visit advantech.eu.

