Embedded Computing Design

Advantech Releases the EI-52 for the Edge

By Chad Cox

Embedded Computing Design

September 13, 2021

News

Advantech Releases the EI-52 for the Edge
Photo Courtesy of the Company

Advantech released the El-52 system that is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i5/i3/Celeron processor and is capable of plug-and-play. 

The EI-52 is designed for edge-to-cloud transmissions as well as AI and 5G solutions.

It includes a hardware and software integrated package with EdgeX Foundry IoT plug-and-play open software framework and Advantech's WISE-DeviceOn IoT edge intelligence software.

The EI-52 supports AIW 5G modules, Wi-Fi kits, VEGA AI acceleration modules, and the FaceView facial recognition I.App. 

Advantech’s EI-52 helps speed up AIoT smart application deployment, data acquisition application development, and remote device management.

According to Advantech, the key features of the El-52 are: 
●    11th Gen Intel Core i5/i3/Celeron processor, 8/16 GB DDR4 Memory, and 64 GB SATA Slim SSD built-in
●    Pre-installed EdgeX with data acquisition API and support for 20+ heterogeneous devices 
●    Pre-installed WISE-DeviceOn for device management and remote control
●    Compact 156 x 112 x 60 mm (6.14 x 4.4 x 2.36 in) plug-and-play form factor
●    4K HDMI and DP 1.4a Dual Display
●    Compatible with the VEGA-330 AI acceleration module
●    Compatible with the AIW-355 5G module and FaceView facial recognition I.App (no CE RED.)
●    Compatible with the EWM-W189H02E Wi-Fi module with 802.11ac/a/b/g/n and Bluetooth 5.0 support (CE RED/FCC ready in Q3, 2021)

For more information, please visit advantech.eu.
 

Subscribe
Featured Companies

Advantech Co., Ltd

380 Fairview Way
Milpitas, CA 95035-3062
Website
1-408-519-3800

More from Chad

Categories
IoT - Edge Computing
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
IoT - Device Management
IoT - Gateways
IoT - Wireless Sensor Networks
Analog & Power
5V solenoid (Image Credit: Jeremy Cook)
Solenoids: Control Electronic, Mechanical, and Pneumatic Devices

September 23, 2021

MORE
AI & Machine Learning
AAEON Announces an AI Edge Computing System to Speed Up Drive-Thru Services

September 23, 2021

MORE
IoT
Where Edge and Endpoint AI Meet the Cloud

September 22, 2021

MORE
Software & OS
Embedded Executive: Clay Johnson, CEO and Co-Founder, CacheQ Systems

September 22, 2021

MORE