Embedded Computing Design

Advantech Delivers Edge AI Solutions in Partnership with Allxon & Trend Micro

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

October 19, 2021

News

Advantech launched edge AI inference systems that are designed to meet the demands for AI image recognition. As AI devices are widely deployed at the edge, remote management and information security at the cloud/edge remain key concerns.

Advantech collaborated with Allxon on remote Edge-AI device management solutions in 2020. Now, Allxon is collaborating with cybersecurity software company Trend Micro's IoT security (TMIS) division in an effort to create stronger premier security features.

Remote Management

Allxon Device Management Solutions (DMS) are designed to provide a range of centralized cloud-device systems that help businesses avoid multi-platform interface management difficulties associated with mass deployment. Using Advantech MIC-AI's flexible iDoor Mini PCIe enables these systems to directly connect to the internet via LAN and control an integrated reset pin. This in turn enables Allxon DMS to reset MIC-AI remotely during a system crash. As a preferred NVIDIA partner, Allxon delivers diverse functionality to NVIDIA Jetson — these functions include secure and remote recovery mode triggering, system log automatic upload/download, over-the-air (OTA) deployment, and out-of-band (OOB) power cycling.

Information Security

Trend Micro's threat intelligence leverages a combination of vulnerability checks and proprietary Web Reputation Services to engender enhanced security and blacklisting respectively. Likewise, Trend Micro's Approved Application Listing restricts on-device operations to authorized script files and applications. Allxon's over-the-air (OTA) updates enable users install and update Trend Micro IoT Security on edge devices remotely while blocking suspicious activities and potential attacks. Similarly, Allxon Portal optimizes and secures Advantech MIC-AI devices by further enabling remote monitoring.

In sum, this collaboration between Advantech, Allxon, and Trend Micro is designed to deliver security and remote device monitoring/management solutions that address diverse management and security challenges. 

For more information, visit: www.advantech.eu

Featured Companies

Advantech Co., Ltd

380 Fairview Way
Milpitas, CA 95035-3062
Website
1-408-519-3800

Allxon Inc.

6F., No. 86, Sec. 1, Xintai 5th Rd.
Xizhi Dist., New Taipei City 221
Website
886 2 8979 8385

Trend Micro

225 East John Carpenter Freeway
Irving, Texas 75062
Website
+1 (817) 569-8900

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack.

