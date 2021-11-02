AAEON Announces the GENE-TGU6 Subcompact Embedded Board for Embedded Edge Applications

Featuring the 11th Generation Intel Core U processors (formerly Tiger Lake), the GENE-TGU6 subcompact embedded board is designed to deliver suitable performance and features to power applications from AI processing and Edge IoT, to digital signage and automation.

According to the company, this latest generation of embedded processors deliver up to 20% better performance over previous generations. By leveraging both thermal design and industrial CPU SKUs, the GENE-TGU6 can support operation in tough environments with temperatures ranging from -40°C to 85°C (0°C to 60°C on standard platforms).

The GENE-TGU6 allows users and developers to leverage the Intel Iris Xe embedded graphics to power displays and accelerate inferences. The board also features five video outputs on board, supporting up to four simultaneous displays up to 4K, ideal for digital signage and kiosk applications. Additionally, the Intel Iris Xe is designed to be compatible with the Intel distribution of the OpenVINO toolkit, allowing it to perform AI acceleration tasks. Per the company, along with Intel Deep Learning Boost, the GENE-TGU6 is capable of AI compute performance 30~40% greater than previous generations.

The board comes with two LAN ports, one powered by the Intel i225 chipset delivering speeds up to 2.5 Gbps, alongside an Intel i219 Gbps port. Additionally, the board offers four USB3.2 Gen 2 ports as well as USB3.2 Gen 2 Type-C for suitable flexibility with modern deployments. Video output is provided thanks to HDMI 2.0b, two DP1.4a ports, DP1.4a via Type C, and on-board LVDS port (eDP optional). Expandability is available through multiple M.2 slots, and Mini Card, supporting functions such as Wi-Fi, high speed NVMe storage, and AI scalability with modules such as the AI Core XM2280.

The GENE-TGU comes with several key features for embedded deployment, including TPM2.0, wide voltage input (9V ~36V), and wide temperature operation. AAEON also offers services and support, from customization to OEM/ODM and manufacturer services.

