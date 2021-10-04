Variscite and Sequitur Labs Announce New Partnership to Accelerate the Development of IoT

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Variscite announced a new partnership with Sequitur Labs to deliver a complete security solution for customers using Variscite's i.MX8 based System on Module (SoM) for IoT and Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications.



Sequitur's EmSPARK Security Suite and EmPOWER cloud services are designed to help IoT vendors resolve security issues, from the early design stage throughout the product lifecycle. Combined with Variscite's SoM solutions, customers can focus their efforts on developing and releasing secure IoT products quickly and at low risk.



Sequitur's platform is already fully integrated with Variscite's i.MX 8M Plus modules, the DART-MX8M-PLUS and VAR-SOM-MX8M-PLUS. The modules are based on a 1.8GHz Quad Cortex-A53 NXP's i.MX 8M Plus processor with 800MHz Cortex-M7 Real-time co-processor and integrate dedicated Artificial Intelligence / Machine Learning (AI/ML) capabilities. Both are members of Variscite's Pin2Pin products families along with additional modules based on the entire i.MX 8 series and i.MX 6 platforms. The broad pin-compatibility options allow Variscite's customers to enjoy scalability and longevity, as well as reduced development time, costs, and risks.

Sequitur's support in additional i.MX 8 and i.MX 6 System on Modules is already in process.

Variscite is developing and manufacturing System-on-Module solutions, providing an ARM-based SoM portfolio with a range of configuration options and Pin2Pin modules that are designed to cover embedded products and applications; from entry-level to high-performance solutions.



Per the company, Variscite's in-house production fully complies with the medical ISO13485 and ISO9001 standards..



For more information, visit: www.variscite.com/contact-us/

