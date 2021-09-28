Truphone Enables Mass IoT Deployments With iSim Collaboration

By Taryn Engmark Assistant Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

In collaboration with Sony Semiconductor Israel Ltd. (Sony) and Kigen, Truphone has enabled its IoT platform and global connectivity to run on the integrated SIM of Sony’s Altair cellular IoT chipsets, powered by Kigen iSIM OS.

The chipsets currently connect millions of devices including wearables, vehicle telematics, logistic trackers, home appliances, consumer electronics, and smart utility meters using the integrated SIM technology hardware. This connectivity is securely integrated in Sony’s Altair chipsets and the low footprint of Kigen’s portable iSIM OS software.

This new solution creates a paradigm for connecting IoT devices at scale with a completely pre-integrated, secure connectivity solution. It makes new ideas and solutions possible that were previously unlikely due to the cost and complexity of distributing SIMs and negotiating with different network operators around the world.

The first chipsets to obtain Truphone’s connectivity solution are Sony’s Altair CAT-M/NB ALT1250 and NB-only ALT1255 cellular IoT chipsets, which are the smallest and most feature-rich solution in the industry.

Truphone’s unique multi-IMSI SIM provides Sony Altair’s cellular IoT chipsets with access to Truphone’s growing global footprint for low power wireless access.

For more information, visit Truphone.