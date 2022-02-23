Telit LTE IoT Modules Portfolio Adds Global SKUs

By Taryn Engmark Assistant Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Telit announced two additional modules based on the Qualcomm 9207 LTE IoT modem — the LE910C1-WWX and LE910C4-WWX — for its LTE IoT portfolio to enable single-SKU global deployments. The new LTE Cat1 and Cat4 modules complete the Telit LE910C1 and LE910C4 families.

With comprehensive bands support including 900 MHz band for U.S. utility private LTE networks, the new LE910C1-WWX (Cat1) and LE910C4-WWX (Cat 4) modules are suitable for a variety of both data and voice IoT applications and for global deployments. The two global SKUs enable telematics and tracking applications that require mobility across various geographies, among others.

The 3GPP Release 10-compliant modules are certified by two of the largest U.S. mobile operators, enabling device vendors to expand their IoT solutions from other countries to the U.S. market.

Both modules are members of Telit's flagship xE910 family, which enables developers to use the LE910C1-WWX or LE910C4-WWX as pin-to-pin compatible replacements for their existing devices based on the family's modules for 2G, 3G, and LTE. This design helps developers minimize development costs and lead time, accelerating time-to-revenue.

The LE910C1-WWX and LE910C4-WWX also support Voice over LTE (VoLTE), as well as 2G and 3G fallback for ubiquitous cellular coverage, on-board GNSS positioning capability, and:

Telit IoT AppZone, which simplifies product design with easy-to-use tools and APIs. AppZone also reduces bill-of-materials (BOM) costs and design complexity by embedding application code in the module, eliminating the need for a microcontroller.

Telit OneEdge, which simplifies the design, deployment, and management of large-scale IoT implementations by providing a unified, dashboard-style view of hundreds or thousands of devices.

Telit simWISE (roadmap feature), which embeds the SIM in the module to enable ultra-compact device form factors and reduce manufacturing costs. simWISE also eliminates expensive truck rolls by enabling remote device provisioning.

For more information, visit https://contact.telit.com/lte-cat1-4.