Silicon Labs and Memfault Partner to Improve IoT Development and Operations with Embedded Observability and Debugging in the Cloud

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

Silicon Labs and Memfault announced their partnership integrating enhanced development and operations management tools with Silicon Labs’ EFR32 and EFM32 devices.

The partnership enables advanced MCU-based applications to de-risk development and launch schedules, and ship products that can be monitored and continuously improved in the field.

Memfault created a cloud-based embedded device diagnostics platform that solves serviceability challenges via fleet observability, remote debugging, and firmware over-the-air (OTA) management. Memfault arms engineers with detailed visibility into device performance and fleet-level behaviors of products as if they had them attached to a local debugger. This allows engineers to proactively identify top issues, find the root cause without RMAs, and resolve them all from one cohesive interface.

To try Memfault free on your Silicon Labs EFR32 and EFM32 development kits, new projects and existing device fleets can follow this implementation guide on the Silicon Labs Community Project

