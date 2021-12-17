Embedded Computing Design

Silicon Labs and Memfault Partner to Improve IoT Development and Operations with Embedded Observability and Debugging in the Cloud

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

December 17, 2021

News

Silicon Labs and Memfault Partner to Improve IoT Development and Operations with Embedded Observability and Debugging in the Cloud

 Silicon Labs and Memfault announced their partnership integrating enhanced development and operations management tools with Silicon Labs’ EFR32 and EFM32 devices.

The partnership enables advanced MCU-based applications to de-risk development and launch schedules, and ship products that can be monitored and continuously improved in the field.

Memfault created a cloud-based embedded device diagnostics platform that solves serviceability challenges via fleet observability, remote debugging, and firmware over-the-air (OTA) management. Memfault arms engineers with detailed visibility into device performance and fleet-level behaviors of products as if they had them attached to a local debugger. This allows engineers to proactively identify top issues, find the root cause without RMAs, and resolve them all from one cohesive interface.

To try Memfault free on your Silicon Labs EFR32 and EFM32 development kits, new projects and existing device fleets can follow this implementation guide on the Silicon Labs Community Project 

For more information, visit: memfault.com  or silabs.com

Subscribe
Featured Companies

Silicon Labs

400 West Cesar Chavez
Austin, TX 78701
Website
617-951-0200

Memfault

Website
Email
+1 (888) 818-7132

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack.

More from Tiera

Categories
IoT - Device Management
Automotive
CISSOID & Silicon Mobility Announce Partnership for Compact & Efficient SiC Inverters for New Energy Vehicles

December 9, 2021

MORE
Storage
Virtium Announces Availability of DDR5 Memory Modules Supporting Industrial Temperatures for Mission Critical Applications

December 7, 2021

MORE
Networking & 5G
Sequans Introduces Low Power GNSS Positioning Technology on its Monarch 2 LTE-M/NB-IoT Platform

December 14, 2021

MORE
Processing
Using Imagination Around Arm & RISC-V

December 17, 2021

MORE