Infineon’s AIROC Cloud Connectivity Manager Supports the AWS IoT ExpressLink for IoT Product Development

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Courtesy of Amazon Web Services

Infineon Technologies announced that the company’s new AIROC IFW56810 Cloud Connectivity Manager (CCM) solution supports the AWS IoT ExpressLink standards and specifications.

This combined offering is designed to make it easier and faster for companies and end customers to connect products such as industrial sensors, home appliances, irrigation systems, and medical devices to Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also enables developers who are implementing first-time Internet of Things (IoT) applications to offload the work required to securely connect devices to AWS. This allows developers to focus on their core competencies of building products, while reducing design efforts and accelerating time-to-market. The CCM solution is pre-certified with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

Key benefits of the AIROC Cloud Connectivity Manager:

Allows developers to use configuration commands such as “connect” and “send” to establish a connection and start streaming data to AWS within hours, not weeks.

Enables original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to transform products into IoT devices without merging large amounts of code, or have a deep understanding of the implementation.

Offers the flexibility to connect various devices to AWS, while preserving the original application software and avoiding costly redesign.

Software upgradable via over-the-air (OTA) upgrades with the CCM solution along with support for host OTA upgrades to ensure security and future proofing.

Maintains fleet security and health at scale by providing an out-of-the-box solution that securely transmits data to and from the cloud via Wi-Fi.

CCM includes support for the CIRRENT Cloud ID, which ensures that each device has a unique device identity and assignment to a product company stored in a secure hardware element to ensure a fail-proof mechanism.

Per the company, Infineon’s AIROC wireless products, including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth Low Energy, and Wi-Fi and Bluetooth combos, have shipped more than a billion devices. AIROC products leverage a common software framework across Android, Linux, RTOS platforms, and are pre-integrated with Infineon’s ModusToolbox software and tools.

For more information, visit: www.infineon.com/AIROCIFW56810.