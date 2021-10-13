Embedded Toolbox: CI, CD and the Edge of IoT

Video

As much as we'd like that to be true, a lot more is required for seamless continuous integration and delivery. That's especially the case in operational technology environments, where changing the way we think about embedded system design is as important as implementing the tools and technologies needed for agile development and deployment.

In this episode of Embedded Toolbox, Brandon Shibley, CTO of embedded hardware and software provider Toradex, lays out the conceptual keystones for building an embedded OTA update infrastructure. Afterwards, he goes on to introduce his company's open-source-based IoT update platform, Torizon (https://www.toradex.com/torizon), which serves as the basis for a CI and CD demonstration during which we update the operating system running on a remote device.

The capabilities, which are boiled down into a series of drag and drop steps, can be refined to individual containers and/or synchronized across entire fleets of embedded devices.

Tune in to gain an understanding of how CI/CD can be simple and robust in your next embedded IoT deployment.