Town of Cary, NC Deploys Technology Solutions from SAS and Semtech to Improve its Community Services

By leveraging LoRaWAN® connectivity and the data analytics from SAS, the Town of Cary will be able to better monitor floods and provide additional community services to its citizens.

CAMARILLO, Calif., Nov. 17, 2021 - Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced its collaboration with SAS and the Town of Cary, North Carolina. Improving the overall quality of life for its citizens is the primary mission of the Town of Cary, all while faced with the challenge of minimizing environmental footprint, and reducing waste.

The Town of Cary, SAS Institute and Semtech are coming together to build a unique Center of Excellence focused on technology solutions that will positively impact the lives of Cary's citizens. Through the collaboration, the Town and two companies will facilitate the development and deployment of edge-to-Cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, solve real world challenges and make Cary the benchmark for other municipalities to replicate.

A previous SAS and Cary IoT collaboration to address stormwater flood alerting has already received multiple smart city innovation awards, including the 2020 IDC Smart Cities North American Awards (Smart Water Category) and the 2020 Government Innovation Award (Leveraging IoT for Increased Flood Protection). According to NEEF, a majority of U.S. coastal areas will likely to be threatened by 30+ flooding days each year. With more floods happening each year and factors influencing climate change, technology can help mitigate and solve these environmental challenges.

"This partnership represents an exciting new chapter in our IoT journey," said Nicole Raimundo, chief information officer at the Town of Cary. "We see so much potential for community-focused solutions in this collaboration with Semtech and SAS. We believe that IoT technology has amazing potential to streamline services, making us more agile and responsive. It will help us continue to meet citizen needs in surprising new ways, and we're honored by these companies' commitment to improving lives through innovation in the government space."

IoT solutions powered by SAS, built on Microsoft Azure, provide real-time insights into data and analytics generated across multiple use cases that help solve specific challenges and offer an interconnected world with better ways to monitor and safeguard communities, people and resources.

"IoT is forcing a fundamental shift of business and operational strategies as organizations adopt new models for agile IT, edge analytics and platform-based security," said Jason Mann, vice president of IoT at SAS. "The Town of Cary adopting SAS and Semtech solutions will expand their current services while building a digital infrastructure to better meet the needs of their citizens."

The end-to-end solutions, incorporating LoRaWAN® connectivity with the industry leading SAS IoT analytics platform, will simplify the development of IoT solutions that are focused on solving some of the biggest challenges facing the world today: natural disasters, hunger and sustainability.

"The Center of Excellence will be a leading example of how cities and towns in the U.S. can leverage IoT data and analytics for a smarter, safer planet. In addition, deploying these IoT solutions will create better community services for their residents," said Alistair Fulton, vice president and general manager of Semtech's Wireless and Sensing Products Group.

