Memfault Partners with Alif Semiconductor to Bring Next-Generation Device Diagnostics Tools to Cellular IoT and AI-enabled Fusion Processors

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Memfault announced it has partnered with Alif Semiconductor to pair Alif’s Ensemble and Crescendo product families with Memfault’s cloud-based diagnostic tools purpose-built for embedded devices.

The Ensemble family is built on the latest generation embedded processing technology that scale from single Arm Cortex-M55 MCUs to a new class of multi-core devices — fusion processors — that blend up to two Cortex-M55 MCU cores, up to two Cortex-A32 microprocessors (MPU) cores capable of running high-level operating systems, and up to two Arm Ethos-U55 microNPUs for artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) acceleration.

Ensemble family devices contain an advanced secure enclave that provides multiple layers of security, such as device integrity protection, secure identity and strong root-of-trust, secure lifecycle management, and more. Together with large on-chip SRAM and nonvolatile memory, accelerated graphics, imaging, and suitable power characteristics, the Ensemble family is ideal for smart home products, appliances, point-of-sale, robotics applications, and more. The Crescendo family offers the same functionality as the Ensemble family, and in addition adds LTE Cat-M1 and NB-IoT Cellular connectivity, as well as GNSS positioning.

Memfault is an embedded device diagnostics platform that aims to solve serviceability challenges via fleet observability, remote debugging, and smart firmware OTA management from a single pane of glass in a cloud-based environment. The platform is designed for power-efficient IoT devices with connectivity including LTE Cat-M1, NB-IoT, and Bluetooth, and supports the Ensemble and Crescendo SDK.

The Memfault platform has integration available for Alif Semiconductor devices and supports the initial product developments based on them, with discounts and special pilot programs. In 2022, Memfault and Alif Semiconductor will be announcing advanced features and integrations that will further accelerate development and ensure product uptime.

For more information, visit: memfault.com/partners/alif-semiconductor.