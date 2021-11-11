Embedded Computing Design

ITTIA Launches Edge Data Processing & Management Database for Microcontrollers, MCUs

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

November 11, 2021

News

ITTIA Launches Edge Data Processing & Management Database for Microcontrollers, MCUs

ITTIA announced a new release of ITTIA database for microcontroller (MCU) devices, ITTIA DB IoT. The ITTIA database is designed to enable manufacturers and architects of computing devices to collect, process, and distribute data in real time on edge network devices.

ITTIA DB IoT for MCUs is a time series embedded database for data processing and data management on devices running real time operating systems (RTOS). This database technology is suitable for device applications that require fast response to process data, such as events and alarms, that both push and pull updates. It is architected for sensors to process streams of data and enables devices to separate valuable information from raw data by monitoring, collecting, processing, and running embedded continuous queries. This embedded database is designed to balance edge and cloud computing for scalable IoT systems.

Per the company, the ITTIA DB IoT will enable manufacturers of embedded systems and Internet of Things, IoT, devices to optimize data management costs, reduce latency, increase scalability, and benefit from the ease of development for deploying and managing complex embedded systems. The ability of ITTIA database for MCUs enables devices to process time series data streams in real time, while devices locally manage collected data for future analysis and querying. Systems embedded with ITTIA DB IoT ingest time series data from various data sources onto local flash media, export analyzed data in timestamp order, and run real time queries according to application data management requirements.

ITTIA DB IoT is architected to make the edge data management and processing journey seamless, cost-effective, and modern, as it brings core database competencies to MCUs where resources are limited.

For more information, visit: https://www.ittia.com/products/ittia-db-sql/evaluation

 

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack.

IoT - Data Analytics
