Embedded Computing Design

1NCE and AWS Collaborate for a True Global IoT Platform

By Chad Cox

Embedded Computing Design

January 04, 2022

News

1NCE and AWS Collaborate for a True Global IoT Platform
Image Courtesy of 1NCE

Global IoT carrier 1NCE and Amazon Web Services (AWS) collaborated to release the expansion of 1NCE's IoT platform on a global scale. This brings 1NCE cloud native IoT offering closer to its customers.

The collaboration expands the 1NCE IoT platform via AWS infrastructure globally bringing the 1NCE IoT platform closer to its customers, wherever they are.  

The goal of 1NCE is to leverage AWS for a more reliable IoT service by implementing secure connectivity within specialized software applications.

"This intensified engagement with AWS also allows us to boost our network and IoT software portfolio at greatly improved conditions and with the appropriate know-how," added Younes Allaki, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at 1NCE. "We can leverage synergies between the AWS infrastructure and our IoT platform which helps us to develop our next level IoT Software at low costs. This is a prerequisite to implement new features into our existing IoT Flat Rate offering, like protocol conversion, energy management and localization services."

For more information, please visit 1nce.com.

Subscribe
Featured Companies

Amazon Web Services

410 Terry Ave N
Seattle, WA 98019
Website

1NCE

Website

More from Chad

Categories
IoT
Industrial
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
IoT - Edge Computing
AI & Machine Learning
Ambarella Announces AI-Based Image Signal Processing

January 5, 2022

MORE
Healthcare
Knowles Partners with Lucid Hearing to Enable Hearing Aid Premium Audio Performance

December 29, 2021

MORE
Industrial
Photo Courtesy of Acromag
New 10-Gigabit Ethernet XMC Module Features Dual 10GBASE-KX4 Ports and Conduction-Cooling Support

January 3, 2022

MORE
Open Source
Embedded Executive: Cliff Ortmeyer, Global Head of Technology Product Marketing, Newark

December 22, 2021

MORE