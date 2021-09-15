Spirent and MultiLane Join Forces to Enable 800G Ecosystem

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

Spirent Communications plc announced that it has partnered with MultiLane, a global leader in data center interconnects, to offer vendor-neutral testing solutions supporting the 800G ecosystem.

This offering is a result of the two companies’ joint mission to enable 800G infrastructure development and adoption, and help the industry resolve testing challenges, no matter the interconnect strategy.

According to the companies, QSFP-DD800 is one of the first port standards that uses individual electrical 100G lanes. The design, optimization, and fabrication of these 100G lanes presents a challenge for host and pluggable developers alike. The partnership facilitates the test and verification of QSFP-DD hardware, including transceivers, switches that use these transceivers, and hyperscaler use cases.

Spirent offers 800G validation solutions for the entire ecosystem, offering interconnect, network equipment manufacturers (NEMs), and hyperscalers multiple options to help implement their 800G solutions, with support for various speed modes including 1x800G, 2x400G, 4x200G, and 8x100G. The company helps its customers qualify equipment so they can determine which supplier will best meet their requirements. For partners, Spirent provides a neutral test solution to validate their vendors.

With its test solutions like QSFPDD-800 thermal load loopbacks, module/host compliance boards, and noise injection Bit Error Rate Testers (BERTs), MultiLane continues to support the development of 800G technologies. In addition, as the pre-eminent Signal Integrity expert, performing research and simulations in the domain of routing and footprint optimization, MultiLane is offering design and consultancy services, of which the partnership with Spirent is a proof point.

