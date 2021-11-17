Rohde & Schwarz Adds New Frequency Ranges to its Portable All-Rounder Spectrum Analyzers

By Taryn Engmark Assistant Editor Embedded Computing Design

Base models for the portable R&S FPL1000 take spectrum and signal analysis capabilities up to 26.5 GHz. They combine the functionality of benchtop instruments and the portability of a handheld instrument with intuitive features to make high performance measuring on the go fast and simple.

Rohde & Schwarz has extended its R&S FPL1000 family with two new models that provide capabilities from 5 kHz to 14 GHz and 5 kHz to 26.5 GHz.

The R&S FPL1000 is a single measuring instrument for general purpose applications and various types of measurements. It can analyze signals with a bandwidth of 40 MHz, and it is the only instrument in its class with battery operation that features an internal generator up to 7.5 GHz. It is the go-anywhere instrument for spectral measurements, for highly accurate power measurements with power sensors, and for analyzing analog and digitally modulated signals.

In its basic configuration, the R&S FPL1000 is quick and intuitive for measurements including: spectrum analysis with measurement functions such as channel power, ACLR, signal-to-noise ratio, spurious, harmonic distortions, third-order intercept point, and AM modulation depth. Capabilities also include statistical ADP and CCDF analysis and versatile marker functions.

The R&S FPL1-K7 option turns the R&S FPL1000 into an analog modulation analyzer for amplitude, frequency, and phase-modulated signals. The base unit’s I/Q analyzer supports the magnitude and phase presentation of I and Q within the analysis bandwidth. The I/Q data can be exported for further analysis with third-party software products. The R&S FPL1-K54 provides EMI measurements for diagnostics of RF interference. The R&S FPL1-K70 vector signal analysis option also characterizes digitally modulated single-carrier signals. There are additional options for multi-modulation analysis and measurement of BER on PRBS data.

The R&S FPL1000 family delivers solid RF performance: typical phase noise is -108 dBc at 10 kHz offset (1GHz carrier), together with displayed average noise level of

-163 dBm using the optional pre-amplifier. Performance, affordability, and ease-of-use make the R&S FPL1000 a suitable instrument for use in the lab, monitoring satellite ground stations, and communication links, education, test houses, in production, and in service facilities.

