Microchip Continues Expansion of Gallium Nitride (GaN) RF Power Portfolio

Microchip Technology announced the expansion of its Gallium Nitride (GaN) Radio Frequency (RF) power device portfolio with new MMICs and discrete transistors that cover frequencies up to 20 gigahertz (GHz).

The devices combine high power-added efficiency (PAE) and high linearity to deliver new levels of performance in applications ranging from 5G to electronic warfare, satellite communications, commercial and defense radar systems, and test equipment.

The devices are fabricated using GaN-on-silicon carbide technology that provides high-power density and yield, as well as high-voltage operation and longevity of more than 1 million hours at a 255o C junction temperature.

They include GaN MMICs covering 2 to 18 GHz, 12 to 20 GHz, and 12 to 20 GHz with 3 dB Compression Point (P3dB) RF output power up to 20 W and efficiency up to 25%, as well as bare die and packaged GaN MMIC amplifiers for S- and X-band with up to 60% PAE, and discrete high electron mobility transistor (HEMT) devices covering DC to 14 GHz with P3dB RF output power up to 100W and maximum efficiency of 70%.

Microchip’s portfolio of RF semiconductors, in addition to GaN devices, ranges from gallium arsenide (GaAs) RF amplifiers and modules to low-noise amplifiers, front-end modules (RFFEs), varactor, Schottky and PIN diodes, RF switches, and voltage variable attenuators. In addition, the company provides high-performance surface acoustic wave (SAW) sensors and microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) oscillators and highly integrated modules that combine microcontrollers (MCUs) with RF transceivers (Wi-Fi MCUs) that support short-range wireless communications protocols from Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, to LoRa.

Microchip provides board design support to help with design-ins, as do the company’s distribution partners. The company also provides compact models for the new GaN products that let customers model performance and expedite the design of the power amplifiers in their systems.

The power devices announced today include the ICP0349PP7-1-300I and ICP1543-1-110I, as well as other Microchip RF products, and are available in volume production.

