Keysight Helps LG Electronics to Demonstrate 6G Radio Frequency Front-End Module

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

Keysight Technologies helped LG Electronics to demonstrate a 6G radio frequency (RF) front-end (RFFE) module at the 2021 Korea Science and Technology Exhibition held at the Korea International Exhibition Center in Ilsan, Korea December 22-24, 2021.

The demonstration leveraged Keysight's 6G Sub-Terahertz (THz) R&D Testbed and LG's 6G radio front-end transceiver to generate terabit data wireless transmissions. Keysight's 6G testbed supports a scalable number of frequency bands and ultra-wide bandwidths. This enables wireless companies to conduct 6G sub-THz channel sounding research and evaluate candidate 6G waveforms.

Many 6G applications and use cases depend on short-range connectivity using higher data rates than those transmitted by 5G networks. This is driving the need for wide bandwidths at sub-THz frequencies above 100GHz. Keysight's 6G testbed delivers low residual error vector magnitude (EVM) across ultra-wide modulation bandwidths resulting in accurate EVM performance assessments of sub-THz systems, transceivers, and components. This enables researchers to create designs that deliver the high performance required to support future 6G use cases.

Keysight's 6G sub-THz R&D Testbed enables LG Electronics to develop high-frequency, high bandwidth RFFEs and transceivers. It integrates Keysight's high-speed multi-channel arbitrary waveform generator, UXR multi-channel high-performance oscilloscope, PathWave vector signal analysis software and PSG analog signal generator with compact upconverters and downconverters from Virginia Diodes Inc. (VDI).

In early 2021, the two parties initiated a collaboration focused on next generation 6G network technology by signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at securing leadership in the standardization and commercialization phase of 6G mobile communication.

