Embedded Computing Design

Keysight Helps LG Electronics to Demonstrate 6G Radio Frequency Front-End Module

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

February 07, 2022

News

Keysight Helps LG Electronics to Demonstrate 6G Radio Frequency Front-End Module

Keysight Technologies helped LG Electronics to demonstrate a 6G radio frequency (RF) front-end (RFFE) module at the 2021 Korea Science and Technology Exhibition held at the Korea International Exhibition Center in Ilsan, Korea December 22-24, 2021. 

The demonstration leveraged Keysight's 6G Sub-Terahertz (THz) R&D Testbed and LG's 6G radio front-end transceiver to generate terabit data wireless transmissions. Keysight's 6G testbed supports a scalable number of frequency bands and ultra-wide bandwidths. This enables wireless companies to conduct 6G sub-THz channel sounding research and evaluate candidate 6G waveforms.

Many 6G applications and use cases depend on short-range connectivity using higher data rates than those transmitted by 5G networks. This is driving the need for wide bandwidths at sub-THz frequencies above 100GHz. Keysight's 6G testbed delivers low residual error vector magnitude (EVM) across ultra-wide modulation bandwidths resulting in accurate EVM performance assessments of sub-THz systems, transceivers, and components. This enables researchers to create designs that deliver the high performance required to support future 6G use cases.

Keysight's 6G sub-THz R&D Testbed enables LG Electronics to develop high-frequency, high bandwidth RFFEs and transceivers. It integrates Keysight's high-speed multi-channel arbitrary waveform generatorUXR multi-channel high-performance oscilloscopePathWave vector signal analysis software and PSG analog signal generator with compact upconverters and downconverters from Virginia Diodes Inc. (VDI).

In early 2021, the two parties initiated a collaboration focused on next generation 6G network technology by signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at securing leadership in the standardization and commercialization phase of 6G mobile communication.

For more information, visit: www.keysight.com

 

Subscribe
Featured Companies

Keysight Technologies, Inc.

1400 Fountaingrove Parkway
Santa Rosa, CA 95403-1738
Website

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack.

More from Tiera

Categories
Debug & Test - RF/Network Testing
Debug & Test - Oscilloscopes, Analyzers & Generators
Networking & 5G
AI & Machine Learning
Stochastic Computing Architecture for Efficient Use of TinyML

January 11, 2022

MORE
Automotive
Power Integrations Introduces Automotive-Qualified High-Voltage Switcher ICs with 1700 V SiC MOSFET

February 7, 2022

MORE
Debug & Test
SiTime Introduces XCalibur MEMS Solution for the Timing Industry’s Supply Chain Disruption

February 8, 2022

MORE
Networking & 5G
5G & Standardized Sensors: Let the Edge Scaling Commence!

February 3, 2022

MORE