Embedded Computing Design

Keysight First to Deliver CTIA Authorized 5G mmWave Over-the-Air Test System

By Taryn Engmark

Assistant Editor

Embedded Computing Design

December 08, 2021

News

Keysight Technologies, Inc., a technology company that delivers design and validation solutions to connect and secure the world, announced that they are first to deliver a complete CTIA authorized 5G mmWave over-the-air (OTA) test system for validating device transceiver performance in a laboratory environment, accelerating the roll-out of wireless connectivity broadband across the U.S.

Keysight combined a comprehensive portfolio of 5G network and channel emulation capabilities with advanced measurement science of the 3GPP 5G new radio (NR) standards to create this mmWave OTA test environment for validating the radio frequency (RF) performance of 5G NR devices. It integrates Keysight's RF Conformance Toolset with the company's UXM 5G Wireless Test PlatformCompact Antenna test Range chamber and CTIA test cases.

CTIA is an organization that represents the U.S. wireless communications industry and companies throughout the mobile ecosystem. Many advanced 5G applications require wide bandwidths, which are only accessible in frequency range (FR2) spectrum to support ultra-high data rates and ultra-low latencies.

Working closely with CTIA on the development of the certification test plan, Keysight is enabling the industry to leverage the full potential of the 5G NR standard. 5G mmWave technology is a critical component to realizing innovative 5G use cases, including remote healthcare, smart manufacturing, smart ports, and ultra-high-definition video security, as well as augmented and virtual reality gaming.

CTIA approved test labs and 5G device makers can also use Keysight's 5G device test platforms to gain access to a number of RF, demodulation, radio resource management, and protocol conformance test cases mandated by both the Global Certification Forum (GCF) and PTCRB.

For more information, visit Keysight.

Featured Companies

Keysight Technologies, Inc.

1400 Fountaingrove Parkway
Santa Rosa, CA 95403-1738
Categories
Debug & Test - RF/Network Testing
Networking & 5G - 5G
Consumer
