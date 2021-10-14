Avnu Alliance Launches Advanced Global TSN Certification Program

By Taryn Engmark Assistant Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Avnu Alliance® announced globally-scaled testing capabilities and a comprehensive update of its certification testing procedures at newly authorized commercial test houses. This advanced global certification program will streamline certification testing of devices with Time Sensitive Networking (TSN) capabilities, including devices implementing the Milan™ network protocol (using TSN) for professional media, making testing easier and more convenient for Avnu members.

Global Locations

Avnu's expanded testing at new Registered Test Facilities includes: Allion in Taipei City, Taiwan; Excelfore in Tokyo, Japan; and Granite River Labs in both Santa Clara, CA, USA and Karlsruhe, Germany. These test labs will lower shipping times, offer competitive pricing models, and streamline the process for members seeking to certify products and make communications between testing sites and vendors seamless.

The goal is to enable an ecosystem of interoperable, secure, low-latency, and highly reliable networked devices using TSN as part of the open IEEE 802.1 Ethernet standards.

Avnu’s membership brings together experts in automotive, industrial, and networked media as well as all perspectives from across the value chain, including infrastructure providers, silicon and component vendors, and end device manufacturers. These members collaborate on the current and future requirements for an interoperable TSN ecosystem and define and create conformance test procedures, plans, scripts, and tools for devices and products that leverage Milan and TSN. Those test scripts and procedures are licensed to designated third-party testing laboratories, where the tests are independently conducted to validate compliance with the specifications.

Certification Management System and Product Registry

Avnu has launched a new testing portal and comprehensive Certifcation Management System (CMS) with simplified and intelligent certification workflows for transparent communication. Designed and maintained by experienced certification management professionals, the CMS provides members with real-time visibility into the testing process and the ability to track device progress and timelines.

In this web-based portal, Avnu members can submit products for testing, view results, respond to nonconformance issues, and manage the public listing of newly certified products. All certification and testing documents are managed in a single, centralized location. Intelligent workflows feed data and visibility back to Avnu’s Certification Work Group to track the number of products in certification at each lab, enabling Avnu to scale the capabilities as needed to support testing demand.

In addition, Avnu’s certification website will launch a product registry with a robust database showing all products currently certified by Avnu. Advanced filtering capabilities enable members’ customers and end users to search for products to specify and design into systems.

The certification program will first support testing and certification for Milan devices at new locations. Testing services will continue to be offered at the University of New Hampshire InterOperability Lab. Additional certification test plans will become available through these global facilities as the TSN ecosystem grows.

For more information, visit Avnu.