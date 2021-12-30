Percepio Improves Tracealyzer Debug on Microsoft Azure ThreadX RTOS

By Brandon Lewis Editor-in-Chief Embedded Computing Design

News

Percepio has improved Tracealyzer support for Microsoft Azure and the Azure ThreadX RTOS by integrating its trace recorder in ThreadX so that hours or days of trace data can be streamed to and stored on the host system for profiling or burn-in testing. The Percepio DevAlert IoT device monitoring service also now runs on Azure.

"The new streaming support will be a big debugging boost for Microsoft Azure RTOS ThreadX developers, and DevAlert's Azure support is an important addition to the growing family of services available for Azure," says Tony Shakib, GM of Azure IoT at Microsoft.

Streaming support enables live visualization of real-time traces while they are being recorded, and amplifies the ability to find rare errors. Meanwhile, DevAlert customers will now be able to view, download, and analyze software traces from Azure directly in Tracealyzer.

These improvements will be available in Tracealyzer v4.6. More information is available at https://percepio.com.

