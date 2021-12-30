Embedded Computing Design

Percepio Improves Tracealyzer Debug on Microsoft Azure ThreadX RTOS

By Brandon Lewis

Editor-in-Chief

Embedded Computing Design

December 30, 2021

News

Percepio has improved Tracealyzer support for Microsoft Azure and the Azure ThreadX RTOS by integrating its trace recorder in ThreadX so that hours or days of trace data can be streamed to and stored on the host system for profiling or burn-in testing. The Percepio DevAlert IoT device monitoring service also now runs on Azure.

"The new streaming support will be a big debugging boost for Microsoft Azure RTOS ThreadX developers, and DevAlert's Azure support is an important addition to the growing family of services available for Azure," says Tony Shakib, GM of Azure IoT at Microsoft.

Streaming support enables live visualization of real-time traces while they are being recorded, and amplifies the ability to find rare errors. Meanwhile, DevAlert customers will now be able to view, download, and analyze software traces from Azure directly in Tracealyzer.

These improvements will be available in Tracealyzer v4.6. More information is available at https://percepio.com.

Subscribe
Featured Companies

Percepio

Trefasgatan 3
V?ster, 721 30
Website
Email

Brandon is responsible for guiding content strategy, editorial direction, and community engagement across the Embedded Computing Design ecosystem. A 10-year veteran of the electronics media industry, he enjoys covering topics ranging from development kits to cybersecurity and tech business models. Brandon received a BA in English Literature from Arizona State University, where he graduated cum laude. He can be reached at [email protected]

More from Brandon

Categories
Debug & Test
Software & OS - Compilers & Toolchains
Software & OS - IDEs & Application Programming
Software & OS - Simulation & Modeling Tools
Healthcare
Knowles Partners with Lucid Hearing to Enable Hearing Aid Premium Audio Performance

December 29, 2021

MORE
Storage
Product of the Week: InnoDisk’s 10GbE LAN M.2 Module

December 21, 2021

MORE
Processing
Kandou Delivers USB-C Multiprotocol Retimer Product Family for USB4 Support

December 23, 2021

MORE
Security
Photo Provided by MicroAI
Real-Time Intrusion Detection for Connected Edge and Endpoint Devices Made Possible by MicroAI Security

December 21, 2021

MORE