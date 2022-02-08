SiTime Introduces XCalibur MEMS Solution for the Timing Industry’s Supply Chain Disruption

By Taryn Engmark Assistant Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

SiTime Corporation's XCalibur™ active resonator product category solves supply chain constraints using programmable semiconductors to deliver a drop-in replacement for quartz crystal resonators. XCalibur provides higher performance and reliability while reducing development time by up to two months in automotive, enterprise, and industrial applications.

Quartz resonators have well-known weaknesses such as being susceptible to strong EMI fields and requiring negative resistance testing in every design and layout cycle, as well as requiring qualification for each frequency. With XCalibur active resonators, customers no longer experience EMI or start-up issues, or need to send their board to quartz vendors for negative resistance testing. Furthermore, customers can implement a new frequency in the same design without re-qualifying the part.

SiTime XCalibur active resonators provide 10x better reliability than quartz, making them suitable for automotive and industrial applications that demand robustness and long life in harsh environments. The benefits of these MEMS-based resonators also extend to communications and networking, enterprise, consumer electronics, mobile and IoT, and aerospace and defense applications.

XCalibur Active Resonator Features

The SiTime XCalibur active resonators can replace 4-pin SMD crystal resonators in automotive, industrial, and enterprise equipment applications while providing stability and reduced BOM.

Complete portfolio: SiT1408, SiT1409, SiT1418, SiT1419, SiT1420, SiT1421, SiT1424, SiT1425

Frequency range: 1 MHz to 137 MHz

Stability over temperature: ±20 ppm (-55 °C to +125 °C) and ±15 ppm @+25 °C

Surface-mount package options: 3.2 mm x 2.5 mm and 2.5 mm x 2.0 mm

For more information, visit SiTime.