Embedded Computing Design

SiTime Introduces XCalibur MEMS Solution for the Timing Industry’s Supply Chain Disruption

By Taryn Engmark

Assistant Editor

Embedded Computing Design

February 08, 2022

News

SiTime Introduces XCalibur MEMS Solution for the Timing Industry’s Supply Chain Disruption

SiTime Corporation's XCalibur™ active resonator product category solves supply chain constraints using programmable semiconductors to deliver a drop-in replacement for quartz crystal resonators. XCalibur provides higher performance and reliability while reducing development time by up to two months in automotive, enterprise, and industrial applications. 

Quartz resonators have well-known weaknesses such as being susceptible to strong EMI fields and requiring negative resistance testing in every design and layout cycle, as well as requiring qualification for each frequency. With XCalibur active resonators, customers no longer experience EMI or start-up issues, or need to send their board to quartz vendors for negative resistance testing. Furthermore, customers can implement a new frequency in the same design without re-qualifying the part.

SiTime XCalibur active resonators provide 10x better reliability than quartz, making them suitable for automotive and industrial applications that demand robustness and long life in harsh environments. The benefits of these MEMS-based resonators also extend to communications and networking, enterprise, consumer electronics, mobile and IoT, and aerospace and defense applications. 

XCalibur Active Resonator Features

The SiTime XCalibur active resonators can replace 4-pin SMD crystal resonators in automotive, industrial, and enterprise equipment applications while providing stability and reduced BOM. 

  • Complete portfolio: SiT1408, SiT1409, SiT1418, SiT1419, SiT1420, SiT1421, SiT1424, SiT1425
  • Frequency range: 1 MHz to 137 MHz
  • Stability over temperature: ±20 ppm (-55 °C to +125 °C) and ±15 ppm @+25 °C
  • Surface-mount package options: 3.2 mm x 2.5 mm and 2.5 mm x 2.0 mm

For more information, visit SiTime.

Subscribe
Featured Companies

SiTime Corporation

5451 Patrick Henry Drive
Santa Clara, CA 95054
Website
Email
+1 (408) 328-4400

More from Taryn

Categories
Debug & Test - Oscilloscopes, Analyzers & Generators
Automotive
Power Integrations Introduces Automotive-Qualified High-Voltage Switcher ICs with 1700 V SiC MOSFET

February 7, 2022

MORE
Consumer
TDK Expands SmartSound Family of Performance MEMS Microphones

January 28, 2022

MORE
Industrial
Image Courtesy of TT Electronics
TT Electronics Announces FlexSense: Optical Encoder Sensors 

February 8, 2022

MORE
Security
Radiflow Expands US Operations to Meet Biden's Infrastructure Cybersecurity Focus

February 4, 2022

MORE