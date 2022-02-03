Keysight Extends High-Speed Digital 800G Test Portfolio to Improve Power Efficiency in Data Centers

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

Keysight Technologies, Inc. expanded the company's portfolio of high-speed digital 800G test solutions to enable the optical transceiver ecosystem to improve the power efficiency of components and modules used in data center equipment.

The latest addition to Keysight's existing portfolio of 800G test solutions are new design and validation solutions that support multimode interfaces, which are critical for an energy efficient data center infrastructure. The 800G multimode test solutions support high-speed data interconnect speeds of up to 100 gigabit per second (Gbps).

In December 2020, Keysight launched industry-first 800G test solutions to help speed development of next generation data center technologies. The 800G multimode test solutions enable users to verify the performance of a wide range of optical transceiver modules and components, including vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers (VCSELs), photodiodes, modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers (TIAs) and physical layer (PHY) chips.

The extended portfolio supports 400G and 800G design validation, in accordance with standards defined by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), across the entire product lifecycle, from early research and development to manufacturing.

Test capabilities from Keysight include:

