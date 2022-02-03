Embedded Computing Design

Keysight Extends High-Speed Digital 800G Test Portfolio to Improve Power Efficiency in Data Centers

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

February 03, 2022

News

Keysight Extends High-Speed Digital 800G Test Portfolio to Improve Power Efficiency in Data Centers

Keysight Technologies, Inc. expanded the company's portfolio of high-speed digital 800G test solutions to enable the optical transceiver ecosystem to improve the power efficiency of components and modules used in data center equipment. 

The latest addition to Keysight's existing portfolio of 800G test solutions are new design and validation solutions that support multimode interfaces, which are critical for an energy efficient data center infrastructure. The 800G multimode test solutions support high-speed data interconnect speeds of up to 100 gigabit per second (Gbps).

In December 2020, Keysight launched industry-first 800G test solutions to help speed development of next generation data center technologies. The 800G multimode test solutions enable users to verify the performance of a wide range of optical transceiver modules and components, including vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers (VCSELs), photodiodes, modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers (TIAs) and physical layer (PHY) chips.

The extended portfolio supports 400G and 800G design validation, in accordance with standards defined by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), across the entire product lifecycle, from early research and development to manufacturing.

Test capabilities from Keysight include:

For more information, visit: www.keysight.com.

Subscribe
Featured Companies

Keysight Technologies, Inc.

1400 Fountaingrove Parkway
Santa Rosa, CA 95403-1738
Website

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack.

More from Tiera

Categories
Debug & Test - Oscilloscopes, Analyzers & Generators
Automotive
Photo Courtesy of Rohde-Schwarz
New Rohde & Schwarz Radome Tester Delivers Fast, Accurate and Cost-Effective Production Line Measurements

January 27, 2022

MORE
Consumer
TDK Expands SmartSound Family of Performance MEMS Microphones

January 28, 2022

MORE
Healthcare
The Future of Genomics and Precision Medicine

January 26, 2022

MORE
Open Source
Make Any Sensor a Smart Sensor with PICMG IoT.1, Part 4: What Is A Builder and How Do I Get Started?

February 2, 2022

MORE