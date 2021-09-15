TrustInSoft Mathematically Guarantees Zero-Bug Mobile Applications with New Application Security Test

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

TrustInSoft announced a new offer for mobile app developers to prove the immunity of their code to cyber threats, in the wake of recent events involving Pegasus software.

This latest application security test (AST) leverages TrustInSoft Analyzer, an exhaustive code analyzer powered by the latest advancements in formal methods, to prove the absence of bugs in C and C++ code, libraries, and APIs often used in complex mobile application backends.

TrustInSoft’s AST comes at a time when mobile application security is being called into question, with the resurgence of spyware software Pegasus and its alleged hacks. Such attacks typically exploit a vulnerability in a program’s source code, which often serves as the entry point for remote code execution, permitting the attacker to gain full control of a program. This was the case in 2018 when WhatsApp was hacked using a source code vulnerability called buffer overflow, which, according to the company, could have been prevented with thorough source code analysis. TrustInSoft’s latest AST provides assurance to developers that the APIs and libraries used in their application are vulnerability-free and immune from similar zero-day exploits.

The new AST relies on formal methods: mathematical approaches that allow developers to prove the immunity of their source code to cyberattacks that exploit code vulnerabilities. Per the company, TrustInSoft’s solution features an exhaustive approach that detects 100% of undefined behaviors and reduces code verification time by 4x.

For more information, visit: https://trust-in-soft.com/blog/2021/08/05/how-to-protect-your-code-from-pegasus-spyware/