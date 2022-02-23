Embedded Computing Design

AdaCore Launches GNAT Dynamic Analysis Suite

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

February 23, 2022

News

AdaCore Launches GNAT Dynamic Analysis Suite

AdaCore announced the availability of its new GNAT Dynamic Analysis Suite - a bundle of analysis, testing, verification, and code coverage technologies to help Ada developers build safe, secure software as well as meet internal security and quality procedures. 

Features and Benefits of the GNAT Dynamic Analysis Suite:

  • The GNATtest automated test-harness generator for Ada; 
  • The GNATcoverage tool that analyzes and reports Ada and C program coverage; 
  • Sound analysis, test, and verification evidence that satisfies certification requirements for a variety of industry software safety standards (available as an option for GNAT Pro Assurance customers);
  • Early access to emerging cybersecurity technologies, such as fuzzing.

The GNAT Dynamic Analysis Suite is available as an add-on to GNAT Pro Enterprise and GNAT Pro Assurance subscriptions and can be used with all versions of the Ada language standard, as well as the formally analyzable SPARK Ada subset. Some of its capabilities, such as structural code coverage, also support C.  

For more information, visit: www.adacore.com.

Subscribe
Featured Companies

AdaCore

150 W. 30th Street, 16th floor
New York, NY 10001
Website
Email
+1 212 620 7300

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack.

More from Tiera

Categories
Debug & Test - Code Analysis Tools
AI & Machine Learning
Neurala and Azena Collaborate to Deliver More Affordable AI for Smart Cameras

February 22, 2022

MORE
Debug & Test
AdaCore Launches GNAT Dynamic Analysis Suite

February 23, 2022

MORE
Healthcare
Image Provided by Onera Health
Onera Health Showcases ONE010 Biomedical-Lab-on-Chip for Wearable Devices

February 10, 2022

MORE
Software & OS
An Interview with the New Sheriff at IAR Systems

February 17, 2022

MORE