ADLINK Releases its First Server-Grade PXIe Controller, the PXIe-3988

By Chad Cox Embedded Computing Design

Photo Courtesy of the Company ADLINK Technology Inc. announced the release of its first server-grade PXIe controller.

The Intel Xeon E-2276ME-based PXIe-3988 combines state-of-the-art Intel Core processors and up to 64GB of DDR4 2400MHz memory. The PXIe-3988 employs multiple computing engines on a single processor and can run four independent tasks simultaneously all within a rugged and stable platform. This is an idea setup for a range of testing and measurement applications.

According to the company, system integrators and equipment manufacturers in a wide variety of industries, from aerospace to semiconductors, can use the PXIe-3988 for compute-intensive workloads.

Benefits of the PXIe-3988 are:

Able to distribute processing loads across 6 Xeon cores while significantly reducing processing times for intensive signal and data applications such as radio frequency (RF) tests and hardware-in-the-loop (HL) simulations.

With an auto configured PCIe switch, the PXIe-3988 can support four links x4 or two links x8 PXI Express link capability, with maximum system throughput up to 16 GB/s by PCI Express 3.0 bus.

Interface flexibility for hybrid PXI-based testing systems provided by two DisplayPort connectors, dual USB 3.0 connections for high-speed peripheral devices, dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, four USB 2.0 ports for peripheral devices and USB instrument control, and a Micro-D GPIB connector for GPIB instrument connection.

The high-performance PXIe-3988 embedded controller allows customers to compete in high-end, mainstream, and high value T&M markets.

