TDK Releases Tiny and Efficient EPCOS X2 Capacitors

By Chad Cox Embedded Computing Design

News

Photo Courtesy of TDK

TDK Corporation released a new series of small EPCOS X2 capacitors for noise suppression.

Coming in at a rating of 275 V AC while covering a capacitance spectrum from 33 nF to 1 µF, the EPCOS X2 includes interference suppression components that have lead spaces of 10 mm (B32921X* / Y*), 15 mm (B32922X* / Y*) and 22.5 mm (B32923X* / Y*).

The efficient dimensions range from only 4.0 × 9.0 × 13.0 mm (33 nF) to 10.5 × 16.5 × 26.5 mm (1 µF), which vary depending on the capacitance. The capacitors are UL and EN approved, and the case and potting materials comply with UL94 V-0. They are also certified to IEC 60384-14:2013 and carry a maximum operating temperature of 110 °C.

The miniscule size of the EPCOS X2 capacitor is the ideal size for household appliances and consumer electronics.

For more information, please visit tdk-electronics.tdk.com.