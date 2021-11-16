Switcher ICs Reduce Power Consumption, Simplify Design for Smart Home & Appliances
November 16, 2021
Whitepaper
The number of connected devices in the “smart home” is growing exponentially, now into the billions. Such smart devices often remain in an “always on” mode even though it may appear that they are powered down and are constantly consuming power. Hence, standby power consumption is crucial. Implementing zero-cross detection can reduce power loss and increase efficiency. A second power-reducing method is the implementation of an integrated X-capacitor bleeder.
Both of these features are embedded into the Power Integrations’ LinkSwitch™️-TNZ switcher IC family. This whitepaper details how these effects can be detrimental to your end product, and how you can gain a competitive advantage through the use of the LinkSwitch™️-TNZ.