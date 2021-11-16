Embedded Computing Design

Switcher ICs Reduce Power Consumption, Simplify Design for Smart Home & Appliances

November 16, 2021

Whitepaper


Switcher ICs Reduce Power Consumption, Simplify Design for Smart Home & AppliancesThe number of connected devices in the “smart home” is growing exponentially, now into the billions. Such smart devices often remain in an “always on” mode even though it may appear that they are powered down and are constantly consuming power. Hence, standby power consumption is crucial. Implementing zero-cross detection can reduce power loss and increase efficiency. A second power-reducing method is the implementation of an integrated X-capacitor bleeder.
 
Both of these features are embedded into the Power Integrations’ LinkSwitch™️-TNZ switcher IC family. This whitepaper details how these effects can be detrimental to your end product, and how you can gain a competitive advantage through the use of the LinkSwitch™️-TNZ.

Ready to view and download this whitepaper?













Read our Privacy Policy to understand what data we collect, why we collect it, and what we do with it. You may receive a request for your feedback from OpenSystems Media.

Featured Companies

Power Integrations

AI & Machine Learning
NVIDIA's Jetson AGX Orin Robotics Computer for Edge AI and Autonomous Machines

November 9, 2021

MORE
Storage
Product of the Week: Innodisk’s Ultra Temperature DDR4 DRAM Module

November 15, 2021

MORE
Open Source
ETSI NFV Release 5 Kicks Off With Increased Support for Cloud-Enabled Deployments

November 11, 2021

MORE
Processing
u-blox and KPN Sign Intellectual Property License Agreement

November 10, 2021

MORE