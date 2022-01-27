STMicroelectronics Launches USB Power Delivery with Digitally Programmable Synchronous Buck Converter
The STMicroelectronics STPD01 DC/DC buck converter is digitally programmable for USB Power Delivery (PD) applications up to 60W.
According to STMicroelectronics, the STPD01 features a wide input-voltage range of 6V to 26.4V. The STPD01 offers flexibility to address applications such as:
- AC multiport adapters
- USB hubs
- PC monitors
- Smart televisions.
The output voltage is set via I2C and can be adjusted from 3V to 20V in 20mV minimum steps to meet PD specifications.
The STPD01 integrates cable-drop compensation with an internal voltage-feedback resistor divider. This ensures the load receives the voltage needed and is not affected by losses in copper tracks and the output cable.
Protection against over-voltage, over-current, and over-temperature is included with additional built-in features that include:
- Embedded discharge circuitry
- Soft-start
- Under-voltage lockout
- Programmable watchdog timer that helps ensure a robust and safe system.
To accelerate development of solutions based on the STPD01, ST launched the STEVAL-2STPD01 USB Type-C Power Delivery dual-port adapter kit.
STMicroelectronics designed the STEVAL-2STPD01 as an expansion card used with the NUCLEO-G071RB STM32 Nucleo-64 development board. The board contains two Type-C ports with two STPD01 programmable buck converters, two TCPP02-M18 protection ICs for USB Type-C, PD Source applications, and the associated software package, STSW-2STPD01, containing a sample application to run on the STM32G07 microcontroller.
