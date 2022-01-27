STMicroelectronics Launches USB Power Delivery with Digitally Programmable Synchronous Buck Converter

By Chad Cox Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Courtesy of STMicroelectronics

The STMicroelectronics STPD01 DC/DC buck converter is digitally programmable for USB Power Delivery (PD) applications up to 60W.

According to STMicroelectronics, the STPD01 features a wide input-voltage range of 6V to 26.4V. The STPD01 offers flexibility to address applications such as:

AC multiport adapters

USB hubs

PC monitors

Smart televisions.

The output voltage is set via I2C and can be adjusted from 3V to 20V in 20mV minimum steps to meet PD specifications.

The STPD01 integrates cable-drop compensation with an internal voltage-feedback resistor divider. This ensures the load receives the voltage needed and is not affected by losses in copper tracks and the output cable.

Protection against over-voltage, over-current, and over-temperature is included with additional built-in features that include:

Embedded discharge circuitry

Soft-start

Under-voltage lockout

Programmable watchdog timer that helps ensure a robust and safe system.

To accelerate development of solutions based on the STPD01, ST launched the STEVAL-2STPD01 USB Type-C Power Delivery dual-port adapter kit.

STMicroelectronics designed the STEVAL-2STPD01 as an expansion card used with the NUCLEO-G071RB STM32 Nucleo-64 development board. The board contains two Type-C ports with two STPD01 programmable buck converters, two TCPP02-M18 protection ICs for USB Type-C, PD Source applications, and the associated software package, STSW-2STPD01, containing a sample application to run on the STM32G07 microcontroller.

For more information please go to st.com.