Embedded Computing Design

STMicroelectronics Adds Extra Flexibility for Driving Capacitive Loads on Its Dual High-Side Switches

By Chad Cox

Embedded Computing Design

March 03, 2022

News

STMicroelectronics Adds Extra Flexibility for Driving Capacitive Loads on Its Dual High-Side Switches
Image Provided by STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics’ latest high-side switches, the IPS2050H and the IPS2050H-32, allow two programmable current-limit values for smart driving of capacitive loads that draw high startup current.

The dual-channel switches have an input-voltage range from 8V to 60V and can tolerate up to 65V on the input pin, ensuring flexibility and robust performance in industrial applications.

The integrated power MOSFET has low Rds(on), resulting in high energy efficiency and low thermal dissipation. The power MOSFET arrives with a single-pulse avalanche energy greater than 1J at 2A boosts for better reliability of managing inductive loads. Fast demagnetization is provided by an active clamp.

According to STMicroelectronics, the IPS2050H allows the main current limit to be programmed up to 2.5A for driving loads controlled by a PLC module and for use in equipment such as factory automation I/O peripherals, Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machines, and general driving of resistive, inductive, and capacitive loads. The IPS2050H-32 has a higher maximum current limit of 5.7A for use with unidirectional motors in equipment such as vending machines. The current-activation threshold and limit values are configurable using external resistors. An external capacitor sets the duration of the startup current limit for smart driving of capacitive loads.

With built-in protection features and diagnostics to enhance safety and reliability, the switches include Under-Voltage Lock-Out (UVLO) and protection against overvoltage, overload, short-circuit, ground disconnection, and Vcc disconnection.

The switches meet IEC 61000-4-2 ESD, IEC 61000-4-4, and IEC 61000-4-5 specifications for ESD, fast-transient, and surge immunity.

Demonstration boards and software are available to help quickly evaluate the driving and diagnostic capabilities when connected to industrial loads. The boards include X-NUCLEO-OUT03A1 and X-NUCLEO-OUT04A1 digital-output expansion boards for use with STM32* Nucleo development boards, with associated X-CUBE-OUT3, STSW-OUT03F4, and STSW-OUT03G4 software drivers. In addition, STSW-IFAPGUI graphical user interface source code helps users realize an entire industrial automation environment.

  For more information, please go to st.com.

 

Subscribe
Featured Companies

STMicroelectronics

Chemin du Champ-des-Filles 39
Plan-les-Ouates, Geneva 1228
Website
Email
+41 22 929 29 29

More from Chad

Categories
Analog & Power
Industrial
Industrial - Automation & Robotics
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial - Motor Control
Industrial
Image Provided by Toshiba Electronics Europe GmbH
Toshiba Releases Three-Phase BLDC Pre-Driver IC Featuring Sensorless Sine-Wave Motor Control

March 3, 2022

MORE
Open Source
Image Provided by the Author
Embedded Learning Kit and IDE Focusing on Secure IoT, PKI, and Certificate Management

March 3, 2022

MORE
Processing
As Chip Shortages Plague the Embedded Computing Industry, OEMs Think “America First”

March 2, 2022

MORE
Software & OS
An Interview with the New Sheriff at IAR Systems

February 17, 2022

MORE