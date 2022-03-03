STMicroelectronics Adds Extra Flexibility for Driving Capacitive Loads on Its Dual High-Side Switches

By Chad Cox Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Provided by STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics’ latest high-side switches, the IPS2050H and the IPS2050H-32, allow two programmable current-limit values for smart driving of capacitive loads that draw high startup current.

The dual-channel switches have an input-voltage range from 8V to 60V and can tolerate up to 65V on the input pin, ensuring flexibility and robust performance in industrial applications.

The integrated power MOSFET has low Rds(on), resulting in high energy efficiency and low thermal dissipation. The power MOSFET arrives with a single-pulse avalanche energy greater than 1J at 2A boosts for better reliability of managing inductive loads. Fast demagnetization is provided by an active clamp.

According to STMicroelectronics, the IPS2050H allows the main current limit to be programmed up to 2.5A for driving loads controlled by a PLC module and for use in equipment such as factory automation I/O peripherals, Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machines, and general driving of resistive, inductive, and capacitive loads. The IPS2050H-32 has a higher maximum current limit of 5.7A for use with unidirectional motors in equipment such as vending machines. The current-activation threshold and limit values are configurable using external resistors. An external capacitor sets the duration of the startup current limit for smart driving of capacitive loads.

With built-in protection features and diagnostics to enhance safety and reliability, the switches include Under-Voltage Lock-Out (UVLO) and protection against overvoltage, overload, short-circuit, ground disconnection, and Vcc disconnection.

The switches meet IEC 61000-4-2 ESD, IEC 61000-4-4, and IEC 61000-4-5 specifications for ESD, fast-transient, and surge immunity.

Demonstration boards and software are available to help quickly evaluate the driving and diagnostic capabilities when connected to industrial loads. The boards include X-NUCLEO-OUT03A1 and X-NUCLEO-OUT04A1 digital-output expansion boards for use with STM32* Nucleo development boards, with associated X-CUBE-OUT3, STSW-OUT03F4, and STSW-OUT03G4 software drivers. In addition, STSW-IFAPGUI graphical user interface source code helps users realize an entire industrial automation environment.

For more information, please go to st.com.