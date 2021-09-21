Tiny Power Management IC from Analog Devices Charges Wearables and Hearables Four Times Faster

By Taryn Engmark Assistant Editor Embedded Computing Design

The MAX77659 single-inductor multiple output (SIMO) power management IC (PMIC) with integrated switch-mode buck-boost charger from Analog Devices, Inc. charges wearables, hearables, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices faster and in less space than other PMICs available.

The MAX77659 SIMO PMIC delivers over four hours of play time after a 10 minute charge and uses a single inductor to power multiple rails, reducing the bill of materials by 60% and shrinking total solution size by 50%.

The MAX77659 SIMO PMIC also integrates three independently programmable buck-boost regulators, all sharing a single inductor to minimize total solution size. The regulators extend battery life by operating at 91% efficiency during moderate to heavy load conditions while consuming only 5µA of quiescent current during light load conditions. The MAX77659 SIMO PMIC supports autonomous headroom control, which reduces heat dissipation by minimizing the voltage drop while providing enough headroom to regulate the charging current.

