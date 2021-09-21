Embedded Computing Design

Tiny Power Management IC from Analog Devices Charges Wearables and Hearables Four Times Faster

By Taryn Engmark

Assistant Editor

Embedded Computing Design

September 21, 2021

News

Tiny Power Management IC from Analog Devices Charges Wearables and Hearables Four Times Faster

 

The MAX77659 single-inductor multiple output (SIMO) power management IC (PMIC) with integrated switch-mode buck-boost charger from Analog Devices, Inc. charges wearables, hearables, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices faster and in less space than other PMICs available.

The MAX77659 SIMO PMIC delivers over four hours of play time after a 10 minute charge and uses a single inductor to power multiple rails, reducing the bill of materials by 60% and shrinking total solution size by 50%.

The MAX77659 SIMO PMIC also integrates three independently programmable buck-boost regulators, all sharing a single inductor to minimize total solution size. The regulators extend battery life by operating at 91% efficiency during moderate to heavy load conditions while consuming only 5µA of quiescent current during light load conditions. The MAX77659 SIMO PMIC supports autonomous headroom control, which reduces heat dissipation by minimizing the voltage drop while providing enough headroom to regulate the charging current.

For more information, visit Analog Devices, Inc.

Subscribe
Featured Companies

Analog Devices

One Technology Way
Norwood, MA 02062
Website
Email
(781) 329-4700

More from Taryn

Categories
Analog & Power - Power Semiconductors & Wireless Charging
Analog & Power
How to Design Castellated PCBs for Board-to-Board Attachment

September 24, 2021

MORE
Debug & Test
Spirent and Qascom Collaborate to Offer Commercially Available OSNMA Simulation Tools

September 23, 2021

MORE
IoT
Where Edge and Endpoint AI Meet the Cloud

September 22, 2021

MORE
Networking & 5G
Spirent Report: 5G Race Accelerates, Driving Service Providers Into 5G

September 9, 2021

MORE