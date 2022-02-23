Supervisory Board of Infineon Names Rutger Wijburg as Chief Operations Officer Effective as of 1 April 2022

Press Release

Dr. Rutger Wijburg will join the Management Board of Infineon Technologies AG as new Chief Operations Officer on 1 April 2022. He will succeed Jochen Hanebeck, who will take over from Dr. Reinhard Ploss as the new Chief Executive Officer, according to plan. The company announced the Supervisory Board decision on the occasion of its Annual General Meeting.

“We are very pleased that Rutger Wijburg, an internationally experienced industry expert with intimate knowledge of both semiconductor manufacturing and the silicon foundry world is joining the Management Board team,” says Dr. Wolfgang Eder, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Infineon. “He will bring valuable additional perspectives to the Board as the Chief Operations Officer.”

“Electrification and digitalization are major trends of the coming decade. Infineon is investing decisively in its manufacturing capacities in order to satisfy the long-term demand for semiconductor solutions,” says Jochen Hanebeck, current Chief Operations Officer at Infineon. “Rutger Wijburg has both the knowledge and the vision to develop Infineon’s operations in the years to come. I’m looking forward to working with him in his new role.”

“Based on our structural growth drivers, Infineon is ready to invest in its manufacturing capacity and to extend partnerships in order to deliver to our customers what they need, when they need it,” says Rutger Wijburg. “Infineon creates a competitive advantage through quality, innovation and cost performance. It will be my priority to further expand our lead over the competition by harnessing our technological leadership, while always keeping an eye on profitable growth.”

Wijburg joined Infineon in 2018. As Managing Director of Infineon Dresden, he was responsible for the successful ramp-up of highly automated 300-millimeter production. After taking over as Head of Frontend in the beginning of 2021, Wijburg has focused on expanding wide bandgap capacities and was instrumental in establishing the concept of the 300-millimeter “One Virtual Fab” cluster. He has more than 30 years of international experience in the semiconductor industry.