SiTime Enables Up to 25% Faster Wireless Charging with MEMS Timing Solution

By Taryn Engmark Assistant Editor Embedded Computing Design

SiTime® Corporation introduced the SiT3901 µPower digitally controlled MEMS oscillator (DCXO) targeting power-sensitive and space-constrained mobile and IoT applications. The SiT3901 improves wireless charging speed by up to 25% while reducing the overall timing solution area by up to 90%. The MEMS oscillator is ideal for wireless charging systems for smartwatches, activity trackers, hearing aids, and wearables.

Wireless charging standards such as Qi and AirFuel rely on resonant power transfer to enable proximity charging. However, environmental interference may dynamically impact the resonant charging frequency, which slows down the charging process. The SiT3901 enables the charger to dynamically tune the resonant frequency, maximizing power transfer and delivering up to 25% faster charging. The digital control feature on the SiT3901 DCXO eliminates the need for additional passive components on the board, reducing the timing solution area by up to 90%.

The SiT3901 DCXO is the latest addition to the SiTime µPower MEMS oscillator family targeting power and space-constrained wearable, hearable, IoT, and mobile applications. µPower MEMS oscillators consume up to 90% less power and up to 90% less space compared to quartz oscillators, making the electronics environmentally friendly. The SiT3901 also offers high resilience to analog noise.

Features of the SiT3901 Digitally Controlled MEMS Oscillator

105 micro-amps of current consumption (typical)

Ultra-wide digital pull range (up to 15%) for output frequency

Stability over temperature of ±50 and ±100 ppm

Wide temperature range, from -40 °C to +85 °C

1.5 mm x 0.8 mm package size

Programmable frequency from 1 MHz to 26 MHz

