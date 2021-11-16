Menlo Micro Announces Commercial Availability and Production Ramp of MM5600

Menlo Microsystems, Inc. (Menlo Micro) announced the formal qualification and production release of the MM5600. This product is a double-pole/double-throw (DPDT) switch providing the high performance and data rates for high-speed differential switching applications, including next-generation artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), GPU/CPU, data center, and cloud-based applications, as well as automated test equipment (ATE) device interface boards and high-speed computer peripheral interfaces.

The MM5600 DPDT switch offers high-speed operation from DC to 20 GHz or 40 Gbps, outperforming conventional electromechanical (EM) relays and solid-state switches. The MM5600 provides a differential switching solution for high-speed digital applications based on the latest PCI Express standard, PCIe Gen 5, which doubles interconnect speeds over the PCIe 4.0 specification (32 Gigatransfers per second versus 16 GT/s). The MM5600 switch also can be configured for single-ended operation for RF and microwave applications. Its flexible configuration enables internal differential crossover capabilities, greatly simplifying board routing.

Menlo Micro’s MM5600 represents the culmination of several important industry firsts:

Fast switching: The MM5600’s switching speed (< 10 µs operation time and < 2 µs release time) is 1000x faster than EM relays, reducing test time and lowering cost-of-test.

Reliability: The MM5600 is reliable and can operate with more than three billion switching cycles, resulting in reduced downtime, maintenance and cost and a 1000x longer lifetime compared to conventional EM relays.

Compact design: The MM5600’s small-footprint/low-profile design (8 mm x 8 mm x 1.6mm QFN package) provides a 90% reduction in size over conventional EM relay solutions, which enables more parallel tests and easier top and/or bottom routing.

Power efficiency: The MM5600 operates at less than 0.08 mW, a 99% reduction in power consumption compared to EM relays, making it the most energy-efficient high-speed DPDT switching solution.

Leading IP3 linearity: The MM5600 achieves an IP3 linearity of more than +90 dBm with a power handling capability of +33 dBm, enabling large reductions in distortion and delivering up to a 10,000x improvement over existing EM relays and solid-state switches. IP3 is the figure of merit in determining how much distortion a switch will introduce into a system, impacting the quality of transmitted or received signals.

