Lattice Head of R&D to Keynote embedded world 2022

Press Release

Lattice Corporate Vice President of Research and Development Steve Douglass will deliver a keynote at embedded world 2022.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, announced that Lattice Corporate Vice President of Research and Development Steve Douglass will deliver a keynote at embedded world 2022. In his keynote, Steve will explore the trends and applications driving an increasing need for adaptability in embedded design, and the technologies helping engineers future-proof their designs. It will take place on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at 9:55-10:55 GMT+1 at the Exhibition Centre Nuremberg in Nuremberg, Germany and will be streamed live on the event's digital platform for registered attendees.

Celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2022, the embedded world Exhibition & Conference is the world-leading tradeshow of the embedded community, featuring presentations and product showcases from hundreds of the world's top embedded technology companies and attended by tens of thousands of engineers and technical experts each year. The 2022 event will include both an in-person and virtual component to meet the varying needs of its global attendee base.

For more information about and to register for the conference, visit https://embedded-world.eu.