GaN Systems and Orchard Audio Deliver “Near Perfect” Fidelity

By Taryn Engmark Assistant Editor Embedded Computing Design

The latest Starkrimson® product line from Orchard Audio highlights the sound quality and amplifier performance delivered by GaN power transistors.

GaN Systems and Orchard Audio announced their collaboration to introduce the latest, cutting-edge Class-D audio products to market. Orchard Audio’s Starkrimson Stereo Ultra amplifier and all-in-one Starkrimson Streamer Ultra use GaN Systems transistors.

GaN transistors provide a blend of performance and power for Class-D audio applications. The Starkrimson Stereo Ultra amplifier delivers up to 500WRMS (1,000WPEAK) of power and 20A of current while maintaining low noise and distortion. This amplifier design offers a reserve of power for extended transients and expands linearly with the load: 125 watts into 16 ohms, 250 watts into 8 ohms, and 500 watts into 4 ohms for powerful, unrestrained music.

The filter is a significant part of a Class D amplifier. The fast switching of GaN transistors (2 to 3x faster than traditional Class-D amplifiers using silicon transistors) allows the use of a simple LC inductor and capacitor filter, which enables the amplifier to have practically no phase shift from DC (0Hz) to 30kHz.

The Starkrimson Streamer Ultra is an audio system that combines the company’s PecanPi® DAC and Starkrimson Stereo Ultra amplifiers and streamer. The system can perform the same functions that once required a rack full of components.

The Starkrimson Streamer Ultra is 2-ohm capable and offers fully balanced output, low noise and distortion, ultra-low jitter, and native playback up to 24Bit/192K. The streaming amplifier can be controlled from any smartphone, tablet, or PC.

For more information, visit GaN Systems.