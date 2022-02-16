Embedded Computing Design

Embedded Executive: Shawn Slusser, Sr. VP, Infineon

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

Embedded Computing Design

February 16, 2022

Embedded Executive: Shawn Slusser, Sr. VP, Infineon

Infineon is undergoing a fairly significant change, in my eyes at least.
 

Whether it’s an intentional move or just one that’s happening through an unintended culture change, there’s no doubt that it is happening. What I mean by this is that, again in my opinion, the company is changing from one with a German culture to one with a Silicon Valley culture.

It’s possible (and likely) that the acquisition of Cypress Semi had a lot to do with that. Is this culture shift a good thing? In my opinion, it is. Is it real? To get the answer to that, I interviewed Shawn Slusser, an Infineon Senior Vice President in this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.

 

 
Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

