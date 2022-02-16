Embedded Executive: Shawn Slusser, Sr. VP, Infineon

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

Infineon is undergoing a fairly significant change, in my eyes at least.



Whether it’s an intentional move or just one that’s happening through an unintended culture change, there’s no doubt that it is happening. What I mean by this is that, again in my opinion, the company is changing from one with a German culture to one with a Silicon Valley culture.



It’s possible (and likely) that the acquisition of Cypress Semi had a lot to do with that. Is this culture shift a good thing? In my opinion, it is. Is it real? To get the answer to that, I interviewed Shawn Slusser, an Infineon Senior Vice President in this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.