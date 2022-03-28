Cambridge GaN Devices Announces Sustainability-Driven 650 V ICeGaN H1 Series

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

Cambridge GaN Devices (CGD) announced the launch of its first portfolio of products capable of reducing power losses by up to 50%.

Marking the company's debut appearance at APEC (Applied Power Electronics Conference), CGD has launched the ICeGaN 650 V H1 series comprising four 650 V products that utilize the power of Gallium Nitride-based technology.

The 650 V H1 product series enables the use of standard MOSFET drivers and no external components are needed for protection. Engineers will be able to use CGD's GaN-based technology in applications currently run with silicon-based devices or with other GaN solutions, while CGD is set to tap into a power semiconductor market estimated to be worth over $50 billion by 2027.

CGD's patented ICeGaN (Integrated Circuit Enhancement Mode GaN) technology merges the ease-of-use benefits seen in Cascode configurations with the simplicity of a single die eMode (normOFF) HEMTs, as well as a number of integrated smart sense and protection features. All of this is embedded in a single die that delivers up to 50% power loss reduction compared to legacy silicon die. The technology is fully scalable on power and voltage for future developments.

ICeGaN is an integrated solution based on GaN with an intelligent and self-protecting mechanism that enhances the functionality, the versatility, and the reliability of the transistor. This GaN technology can be applied to any system that requires power and operates in the rich 650 V market segment. Initial applications include consumer electronic products such as mobile chargers, adapters for laptops, gaming and AIOs computers and, in general, SMPS for consumer applications. The 650 V H1 Series portfolio is also a first step into segments such as lighting and server power. Further expansion is planned towards high power servers and telecom markets for data centres, PV inverters, and renewable energy production, targeting EV/HEV systems in the future.

CGD's long term product strategy is also supported by several multi-partner UK and EU-funded projects, the latest being ICeData, an initiative aiming to develop and commercialise highly efficient GaN-based ICs for use in data center server power supplies. This specific project is funded by the UK Government's Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) within the Energy Entrepreneur Fund which has selected leading UK technologies providing solutions for energy efficiency and reducing CO2 emissions.

CGD will be attending APEC 2022 on March 20-24. CGD will welcome visitors to their booth #1733. The founders and technical team will introduce ICeGaN technology and a selection of evaluation boards.

For more information, visit: https://camgandevices.com/