Atmosic Partners with Primax to Bring Ultra-Low Power Connectivity Solutions to Human Interface Devices

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Primax Electronics selected the Atmosic Technologies' ATM2 series Bluetooth 5 system-on-chips (SoCs) for their TKB Series product line. The wireless, ultra-low power tablet keyboards pack wireless charging technology into a water/dustproof and chemical resistant design.

The fully washable keyboard design allows users to clean them with soapy water or sanitizer to reduce germs and bacteria. Furthermore, the design is eco-friendly with no extra painting or printing process applied.

Atmosic’s solutions leverage the company’s Lowest Power Radio and On-demand Wake Up technologies to provide low power consumption for BLE applications. Atmosic’s portfolio also includes the ATM3 series which integrates Controlled Energy Harvesting technology to extend battery life and even enable devices to operate without any batteries, providing a tangible benefit to both the consumer and the environment by reducing the number of batteries that may end up in landfills. Atmosic’s Controlled Energy Harvesting technology can capture energy from a variety of sources, including ambient photovoltaic (light), radio frequency (RF), thermal, and mechanical (motion) sources.

Primax and Atmosic will exhibit examples of advanced keyboard designs for desktop and tablet computers at the upcoming CES 2022 show in Las Vegas, which takes place January 5-9, 2022.

For more information, visit: https://www.primax.com.tw/