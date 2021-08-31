TDK Offers Miniaturized High-Performance Thin-Film Common-Mode Filters for Mobile Devices

By Taryn Engmark Assistant Editor Embedded Computing Design

TDK Corporation developed the TCM0403M Series of miniaturized thin-film common-mode filters for mobile devices. The 0403 case size (0.45 x 0.3 x 0.23 mm) is 58% smaller and 56% lighter than previous products. With its high common-mode attenuation characteristic, these products reduce intruding noise and improve wireless signal reception sensitivity. The common mode attenuation at 2.4 GHz is 21 dB, and 28 dB at 5.0 GHz, with a maximum permissible current of 50 mA.

The products are mountable in ultra-small spaces due to their footprint reduction, which was previously impossible with the TCM0605 Series (0.65 x 0.5 mm case size). By improving TDK’s proprietary fine pattern technology and optimizing design, the products feature a common-mode attenuation characteristic that equals existing products and a differential transmission characteristic capable of supporting high-speed signal transmission.

Due to the growing multifunctionality of wireless devices such as smartphones, wearables, and other mobile products, noises generated inside the devices are deteriorating wireless signals. It is critical to prevent the deterioration of signal reception sensitivity and to prevent external noise that has the potential to cause device malfunction; this series addresses those common challenges.

TDK’s wide array of products meets the need for common filters for high-speed differential signal lines, including for USB, MIPI and HDMI.

For more information, visit TDK.