Embedded Computing Design

TDK Offers Miniaturized High-Performance Thin-Film Common-Mode Filters for Mobile Devices

By Taryn Engmark

Assistant Editor

Embedded Computing Design

August 31, 2021

News

TDK Offers Miniaturized High-Performance Thin-Film Common-Mode Filters for Mobile Devices

TDK Corporation developed the TCM0403M Series of miniaturized thin-film common-mode filters for mobile devices. The 0403 case size (0.45 x 0.3 x 0.23 mm) is 58% smaller and 56% lighter than previous products. With its high common-mode attenuation characteristic, these products reduce intruding noise and improve wireless signal reception sensitivity. The common mode attenuation at 2.4 GHz is 21 dB, and 28 dB at 5.0 GHz, with a maximum permissible current of 50 mA.

The products are mountable in ultra-small spaces due to their footprint reduction, which was previously impossible with the TCM0605 Series (0.65 x 0.5 mm case size). By improving TDK’s proprietary fine pattern technology and optimizing design, the products feature a common-mode attenuation characteristic that equals existing products and a differential transmission characteristic capable of supporting high-speed signal transmission. 

Due to the growing multifunctionality of wireless devices such as smartphones, wearables, and other mobile products, noises generated inside the devices are deteriorating wireless signals. It is critical to prevent the deterioration of signal reception sensitivity and to prevent external noise that has the potential to cause device malfunction; this series addresses those common challenges.

TDK’s wide array of products meets the need for common filters for high-speed differential signal lines, including for USB, MIPI and HDMI.

For more information, visit TDK.

Subscribe
Featured Companies

TDK Corporation

455 RXR Plaza
Uniondale, NY 11556
Website
(516) 535-2600

More from Taryn

Categories
Analog & Power - PCBs & Components
Industrial
NVIDIA Announces New AI Perception Coming to ROS Developers

September 22, 2021

MORE
IoT
Where Edge and Endpoint AI Meet the Cloud

September 22, 2021

MORE
Storage
Can Western Digital Really Reimagine the Hard-Disk Drive?

September 16, 2021

MORE
Open Source
Product of the Week: Bosch Sensortec Application Board 3.0

September 16, 2021

MORE