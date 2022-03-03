Partnership from Ultra Librarian and RS Components Sees a CAD Component Library in DesignSpark

By Chad Cox Embedded Computing Design

News

Ultra Librarian and RS Components (RS) have partnered up to integrate the Ultra Librarian CAD models library directly into RS's DesignSpark online platform.

DesignSpark members now have access to the Ultra Librarian Parts Finder with millions of free 3D models, significantly reducing PCB design cycle times.

RS's DesignSpark platform is a suite of free-to-use rapid PCB prototyping tools offering:

Schematics (unlimited in number and size)

Unlimited layers

Nodes

Pads and connections

Integration with RS parts libraries

Library editor to create custom libraries

Integration with free DesignSpark mechanical and electrical CAD systems

CAD models through Ultra Librarian can be accessed by entering a known part number or one or more keywords and can be viewed then downloaded for free. CAD models can then be imported directly into DesignSpark or any other major PCB CAD tool.

“Partnering with DesignSpark is giving engineers the ability to have a full circle experience of tools to simplify and advance their design process,” said Frank Frank, Founder and Product Architect at Ultra Librarian. “With tools to help from conception to prototyping, this partnership is a powerhouse of resources for PCB designers.”

Visit rs-online.com/designspark/ultra-librarian-parts-finder to access the Ultra Librarian Parts Finder.