Industry's First COTS Mezzanine with 64 GSps ADC/DAC Sample Rates Is Introduced by Annapolis Micro Systems

Press Release

Annapolis Micro Systems, a leading FPGA board and systems supplier, today announced the availability of the industry’s first COTS FMC+ Mezzanine Card to feature Jariet Technologies’ Electra-MA chip with 64 GS/s, 10-bit ADC and DAC capability.

It is targeted at demanding applications requiring direct sampling frequency coverage anywhere from 0.1 to 36 GHz, and/or wide instantaneous bandwidths.

This breakthrough, direct sampling Jariet transceiver performs frequency conversion and filtering in the digital domain, eliminating the need for costly analog frequency conversion. The WILD FMC+ DME1 ADC & DAC Card thus provides an unprecedented level of performance and integration for RF and microwave systems:

2-Channel, 40 to 64 GSps, 10b ADC

2-Channel, 40 to 64 GSps, 10b DAC

It has a usable analog bandwidth of 36 GHz and a maximum instantaneous bandwidth of 6.4 GHz on both channels simultaneously. All transceiver channels feature onboard digital downconverters (DDCs) and digital upconverters (DUCs), including sub-band channelizers for dynamic frequency selection.

“We are excited to be the first company to use Jariet’s Electra-MA transceiver in a COTS mezzanine,” said Noah Donaldson, Annapolis Micro Systems Chief Technology Officer. “This daughter card integration allows for maximum flexibility of use, and for significantly higher performance than adding the transceiver directly to a baseboard.”

“The DME1 WFMC+ from Annapolis Micro Systems represents a significant milestone in the maturity of direct sampling transceiver products,” said Craig Hornbuckle, Chief Technology Officer of Jariet Technologies. “While ADC and DAC prototypes sampling at tens of Gigasamples per second have existed in the lab for a few years, the technology has finally reached the level of maturity necessary to practically deploy it for the warfighter. Flexible spectrum access from VHF through Ka-band will be a gamechanger in the competition to control the electromagnetic spectrum.”

The DME1 is available for use with 3rd party FMC+ baseboards or with Annapolis’ WILDSTAR 3U OpenVPX Baseboards(one WFMC+ mezzanine site) or 6U OpenVPX Baseboards (two WFMC+ mezzanine sites). Annapolis WILDSTAR Baseboards utilize up to three high-performance FPGAs.

The DME1 is one of dozens of products that comprise Annapolis’ proven WILD100 EcoSystem that aligns with SOSA™ 1.0. The EcoSystem is an interoperable portfolio of rugged high-performance OpenVPX COTS boards and systems that are used for challenging data acquisition, digital signal processing, and data storage applications.

The WILD100 EcoSystem includes these 3U VPX products:

3U Baseboard: Five WILDSTAR Baseboards

The WILD100 EcoSystem also includes these 6U VPX products:

Suitable for either a 3U or 6U VPX system are Annapolis’ WILD Chassis Managers. They are secure VITA 46.11/SOSA-aligned chassis managers that implement a Xilinx UltraScale+ Zynq and latest Microsemi PolarFire FPGA. Support for MIL-STD-1553 is included.

Annapolis’ powerful BSP options include 40/100GbE IP and both VxWorks 7 and Linux support.

Annapolis high-performance products are designed for advanced HPC, ISR, and multi-function EW applications, including phased array radar, cybersecurity network processing, DRFM, beamforming, sensor processing, wireless communication, and radar signal processing.