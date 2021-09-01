Embedded Executive: Ted Pawela, Head of Nexar
Nexar is a business unit of Altium. The Nexar ecosystem supports the development of electronic products by connecting partners to engineers and PCB designers through Altium's 365 platform. With lots of ecosystems partners coming into the fray, the designer has lots of choices when designing a PCB that’s just right for their application. I got all of this information and more from Ted Pawela, the Chief Ecosystem Officer at Altium and the Head of Nexar, in this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.