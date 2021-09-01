Embedded Computing Design

Embedded Executive: Ted Pawela, Head of Nexar

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

Embedded Computing Design

September 01, 2021

Embedded Executive: Ted Pawela, Head of Nexar

 

Nexar is a business unit of Altium. The Nexar ecosystem supports the development of electronic products by connecting partners to engineers and PCB designers through Altium's 365 platform. With lots of ecosystems partners coming into the fray, the designer has lots of choices when designing a PCB that’s just right for their application. I got all of this information and more from Ted Pawela, the Chief Ecosystem Officer at Altium and the Head of Nexar, in this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.

 
Subscribe
Featured Companies

Nexar

4225 Executive Square
La Jolla, CA 92037
Website

Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

More from Rich

Categories
Analog & Power - PCBs & Components
Storage
Can Western Digital Really Reimagine the Hard-Disk Drive?

September 16, 2021

MORE
Open Source
Product of the Week: Bosch Sensortec Application Board 3.0

September 16, 2021

MORE
Security
Lowest-Power ChipDNA PUF Technology from Analog Devices Secures Embedded Devices from Edge to Cloud

September 15, 2021

MORE
Software & OS
Embedded Executive: Clay Johnson, CEO and Co-Founder, CacheQ Systems

September 22, 2021

MORE