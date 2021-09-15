Do You Need a One-Stop PCB Shop? Meet ChinaPCBOne Technology Limited

As a custom-driven PCB manufacturer, ChinaPCBOne is committed to adhering to the strictest quality standards in PCB fabrication and assembly. We provide the best service and quality to ensure our deliveries meet and exceed specific requirements from each of our clients.

ChinaPCBOne has 2 subsidiaries

Printed Circuit Board (PCB) design and manufacturing services

PCB assembly and components sourcing services

Over the years we have completed more than 1,000 successful cases with clients around the world, transforming innovative ideas into real products. Today, ChinaPCBOne continues to improve our services for all our clients while maintaining the promise of high quality, competitive pricing, and on-time deliveries.

Certified to ISO9001, ISO14001, ISO13485, IATF6949, UL, ROHS, and REACH standards, our capabilities include:

PCB Design & Manufacturing: 2-30 Layer PCBs Up to 20 Layer Rigid-Flex PCBs Up to 10 Layer Flex PCBs HDI PCBs High-frequency materials including standard FR4 & High Tg FR4 1-20oz heavy copper weight High layer count, high mix, high volume PCBs

PCB Assembly Services: 01005 mini part SMT + DIP + Assembly AOI and X-Ray inspection Golden sample testing Programming & functional testing Waterproofing & Baking



To learn how we can help transform your next idea into a reality, visit www.chinapcbone.com or contact [email protected]. Let’s work together on a win-win!