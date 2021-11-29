New Variants Added to BMR492 Series from Flex Power Modules

Image Courtesy of Flex Power Flex Power Modules adds two new variants to BMR492 series delivering up to 1100 W peak power in an eighth brick.

• 10.4 V/700 W and 12 V/800 W variants in eighth-brick format

• Peak power ratings of 950 W and 1100 W

• 40-60 V input

• 1500 VDC isolation

• Very high efficiency

Flex Power Modules has added two new higher power variants to its successful through-hole, digital BMR492 range of regulated, isolated bus converters. The BMR4920100/001 is rated at 10.4 V/67.4 A output over a 40-60 V input (80 V/100 ms), and can also deliver up to 950 W peak for less than 1 second. The BMR4920300/864 has the same input range and features an output of 12 V at 66.7 A, delivering 800 W continuous, and 1100 W peak.

Both models are in the industry standard eighth-brick format - 58.4 x 22.7 x 14 mm with baseplate - and with advanced thermal management techniques achieve better than 97% efficiency at half load, with high efficiency maintained to less than 10% load. Isolation is 1500 VDC, input to output and input to baseplate, complying with IEC/UL/EN 62368 safety standards. Tight regulation is provided with typically 50µs transient load response, and pre-bias start-up is guaranteed.

The BMR492 series features comprehensive control and protection including remote on/off, input undervoltage lockout, output over-voltage, over current and short circuit protection. A PMBusTM interface is provided for remote configuration and monitoring through the free-to-use Flex Power Designer software suite.

“We are pleased to announce even higher power levels from our BMR492 series, in the same footprint as our original 500 W and 600 W parts” comments Olle Hellgren, Director Product Management & Marketing of Flex Power Modules . “The new 700 W and 800 W variants provide even higher power density in space-constrained applications, and the flexibility of the design means other variants can also be created on request”.

Flex Power Modules has been a technical pioneer in the development of power modules for more than 40 years with quality designed and built into products at every stage. The BMR492 series benefits from this long experience and has undergone comprehensive qualification, which, along with highly automated manufacturing, guarantees reliable operation. Flex Power Modules’ products are backed up by ISO 9001/14001 certification and unrivaled technical support.

About Flex Power Modules

Flex Power Modules, a business line of Flex, is a leading manufacturer and solution provider of scalable DC/DC power converters primarily serving the data processing, communications, industrial and transportation markets. Offering a wide range of both isolated and non-isolated solutions, its digitally-enabled DC/DC converters include PMBus compatibility supported by the powerful Flex Power Designer. Further information can be found at flexpowermodules.com or on LinkedIn.

