New Littelfuse Xtreme Varistors Increase Surge Protection While Reducing Component Footprint

Provides exceptional protection for electronics used in appliances, building automation, outdoor lighting, and smart meter applications

CHICAGO, February 15, 2022 - Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS), a global manufacturer of leading technologies in circuit protection, power control, and sensing, today announced the Xtreme Varistor series. Constructed with a proprietary powder formulation developed by Littelfuse, these new, smaller varistors achieve robust surge performance that helps prevent damage, fire hazards, and catastrophic failure even under extreme circumstances. View the video.

The Xtreme Varistors are specifically designed for use in the following markets and applications:

Home and building automation

Large and small appliances

Outdoor LED lighting

Smoke detectors and fire alarms

Smart meters

GFCI, AFCI, and USB outlets

"The Xtreme Varistors provide numerous design advantages over several technologies currently on the market," said Johnny Chang, Global Product Manager, EBU Passive Product Management, at Littelfuse. "The combination of their small footprint, wide operating voltage range, and high surge current rating, will result in more robust protection for your latest product designs."

The Xtreme Varistor series offer these key benefits:

Small disc sizes (from 5mm to 20mm) reduce the component footprint and the printed circuit board space required for circuit protection.

Suitable for products with high operating temperature ranges up to 125°C.

High surge energy and current absorption withstanding capability extend product reliability and lifespan.

Meets the UL-94 Flammability Rating V-0, ensuring burning stops within 10 seconds.

Availability

The Xtreme Varistor series is available in bulk, and tape & reel packaging. Sample requests can be placed through authorized Littelfuse distributors worldwide. For a listing of Littelfuse distributors, please visit Littelfuse.com.

For More Information

Additional information is available on the Xtreme Varistor product page. For technical questions, please contact Johnny Chang, Global Product Manager, EBU Passive Product Management, at [email protected]

