Magnachip Launches New Generation of High-Voltage 600V SJ MOSFETs for Consumer Products and Industrial Applications

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation announced that the company has launched 11 new generation high-voltage 600V Super Junction Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (SJ MOSFETs).

The new 2.5th generation (2.5G) 600V SJ MOSFETs were developed using new designs based on the latest process technology to improve switching functionality by more than 10% compared to previous generations. As a result, Magnachip has achieved lower switching loss and better power efficiency. For applications requiring high Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) ruggedness, a Zener diode is embedded between a gate and source in order to avoid damage to a MOSFET from an external surge or ESD.

The new product family of 600V SJ MOSFETs supports an Rds(on) (drain-source on resistance) of 190~580mOhm and comes in standard packaging formats, such as DPAK TO-220F and TO-220SF. Therefore, these new 2.5G products can be widely used in products and applications including TVs, lighting infrastructure, fast chargers, adapters, PC power, and industrial power supplies. They are also well suited for hard- and soft-switching topologies.

Magnachip has been delivering high-performance MOSFETs for the last 10 years. Cumulative shipments have now reached 2 billion units since the release of its first SJ MOSFET in 2013. Magnachip has supplied its current flagship 600V SJ MOSFETs to TV manufacturers and solidified its competitive edge in the SJ MOSFET market. Recently, Korean TV manufacturers have stimulated demand by releasing premium models and demand for MOSFETs is expected to increase significantly along with the growth of the premium TV market.

The company has already released product samples and plans to begin mass production of them in March 2022.

